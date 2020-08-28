Q-FEST Playwriting Festival 3.0 Has Been Postponed

​​​​​​​Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, 4615 Theatre Company, and Convergence Theatre have decided to postpone Q-Fest 3.0.

Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, 4615 Theatre Company, and Convergence Theatre have decided to postpone Q-Fest 3.0.

"The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the latest in the never ending list of traumas endured by the Black community has deeply affected our community at Adventure Theatre. As a theatre and academy focused on children, we are particularly struck by the trauma of Mr. Blake's three boys who personally witnessed this attack on their father.

We can never achieve the potential of our great country until we see the humanity of all people and acknowledge that Black Lives Matter.

We had originally planned to showcase Qfest 3.0 this weekend with our colleague theatres, but our community needs a moment to process this travesty. There will be no program this weekend.

We hope our extended Adventure community will take this time to reflect and discuss with family and friends. Over the coming weeks, we will be reposting guides and books to help in having discussions at home with your families.

Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you again next Sunday.

On behalf of the Adventure Theatre MTC Board and Staff

Leon Seemann | Executive Director

Leslie Miles | Board Chair"

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You