POLY-THEIST Comes to Charm City Fringe

Boston stand-up Brett Johnson brings his hit show to the Charm City Fringe Festival. At 21, He was a married, monogamous Evangelical. Then he became the opposite: no longer Christian, no longer monogamous and ready to share his unique and hilarious experience with the world. Tracing this improbable journey from start to finish, Poly-Theist wields striking stories and unexpected observations on faith, (non)monogamy and Hawkeye from The Avengers.

This show's timeliness reflects polyamory's growing status as a hot-button issue: 1 in 5 Americans have been in a CNM (consensually non-monogamous) relationship, with examples appearing in recent media features (USA Today, Chicago Tribune) and shows like Broad City and Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It. Poly-Theist charts the ups and downs of Brett's unexpected dive into non-monogamy: snappy punchlines and honest anecdotes mingle, giving a first-hand voice to this misunderstood topic. Brett's talent for comedic storytelling has already seen this show become a hit across the USA: since its December premiere, Poly-Theist has seen sold-out shows and performances in over 15 cities across the US and a 23-show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Brett explains his passion to bring this story to the stage:

The best comedy is personal, honest and funny. And what's clear is that we're overdue for a change in how we view relationships: not just to a different model, but to a place where those in it choose intentionally the relationship they want and need- and away from treating one model as default. Comedy's also, thankfully, famously effective at delivering new ideas in a palatable way - that's my hope for this show.

Brett Johnson is a Boston-based stand-up comic and actor who grew up between New York and Nairobi, Kenya. He and his show have been the subject of multiple press features and reviews, including the nationally-distributed Boston Globe and Three Weeks Edinburgh. Now 33, Brett has been performing stand-up across North America and the UK for over a decade and is co-creator of the award-winning comedy video team Brainfox.





