PASSING THE TORCH: A MULTI-GENERATIONAL EXHIBITION OF BLACK ARTISTS to be Presented by Single Carrot Theatre

Single Carrot Theatre has announced "Passing the Torch: A Multi-generational Exhibition of Black Artists," a one-day exhibition of art and performance, July 17 from 3-7pm at St. Johns in the Village in Better Waverly, Baltimore.

"Passing the Torch" features artworks and performances from artists including Gen Fraser, Linnea Poole, Christopher S. Johnson, and exhibition curator Laura Sligh. Artworks will be on display in an outdoor gallery, and visitors will be able to participate in creating a live art installation commemorating the day, as well make art that they will be able to take home. Tickets for "Passing the Torch" are available on a sliding scale, from free to $10.

An eponymous feature-length documentary film comprising multi-generational interviews about civil rights history will screen on a loop during the festival. Directed by Sligh, the documentary features interviews with Baltimore artists Lea Gilmore, Ọmọlará Williams McCallister, Lucile Williams, and Sheila Gaskins.

"This festival pays homage to those who have passed on their time, wisdom, and knowledge to us," says Sligh. "This festival is to give voice to Baltimore Black Artists, and it's also geared to the local Greenmount Community and having them take part in, and witnessing the narrative of these artists' art."

"Passing the Torch" is part of Single Carrot Theatre's summer series, I Hope This Finds You..., a new original collection of interactive, on demand, and live experiences from Single Carrot Theatre, is on sale now, with audiences loving the "mix-tape" feel of curating their own journey. Created by artists within the Single Carrot ensemble, I Hope This Finds You... runs May - July 2021, with three chapters full of content.

Tickets to "Passing The Torch" and other I Hope This Finds You... experiences are available at the Single Carrot website at singlecarrot.com/i-hope-this-finds-you