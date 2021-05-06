Olney Theatre Announces Outdoor Performances Beginning in July

Olney Theatre Center announced a return to live performances today with plans for "Olney Outdoors" on its Root Family Stage, featuring free Shakespeare, an in-person edition of its popular online series "Just Arts: A Celebration of Arts and Activism," jazz concerts, the new Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series, theatre for young audiences and more. Situated on 14 acres in central Montgomery County, the State Summer Theatre of Maryland provides plenty of space for physically distanced audiences to gather safely for live entertainment. More crucially, the summer series signifies a further step in OTC's commitment to anti-Racism.

It will kick-off with a two-weekend run of A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Danielle Drakes) July 2-11, featuring National Players' first majority BIPOC ensemble and continue with 7 weeks of programming selected by Kevin McAllister, OTC's recently hired Director of Curated Programs and BIPOC Artist Advocate. The outdoor programming will culminate with the return of OTC's all-day SummerFest over Labor Day Weekend.

Said OTC director Artistic Director, Jason Loewith, "In this long-awaited return to live performance two principles guided our strategy: That we put the safety of our audience, artists and staff before all other considerations; and that we begin as we mean to continue, by prioritizing equity, diversity, inclusion, and access in everything that we do. That's why Kevin McAllister is curating 'Olney Outdoors,' and why we hope to create a home at OTC for artists and audiences that haven't seen themselves here before."

Kevin McAllister remarked about his summer curatorial choices, "It's an exciting time here at Olney Theatre Center. We have become an arts organization that not only seeks to find diversity in our programming but one that actively works to make space for that diversity to be heard. Olney Outdoors will be an open invitation for people of different races, cultures, classes, statuses, genders, religions, and social acceptance to share a common space where our new programs will celebrate bringing together both our likenesses and differences in a positive light. From Jazz, Cabarets, Drag Balls, and Songs of Worship to Spoken Word, Musical Theatre, Open Mics, Theatre for Young Audiences, and Dance, there is something for everyone and we welcome the chance to sit under the stars and find joy in our commonalities together."

As Montgomery County restrictions on gatherings continue to be relaxed, a full schedule with specific performance dates, times, maximum capacities, and ticket availability will be announced towards the end of May.

Program Highlights (dates and program titles subject to change)

A Midsummer Night's Dream

by William Shakespeare

Directed by Danielle Drakes

July 2 - July 11, 2021

FREE

Get lost in the forest with OTC's National Players as they kick off their 72nd season with the quintessential summer Shakespeare rom-com.

Just Arts: A Celebration Of Arts And Activism

July 17-18

FREE

A weekend festival to expand on our online series of performances saluting the BIPOC artists who combine their artistry and a quest for a more just society.

Wednesday Night Grab Bag: Sip-And-Slam, Dance Around the World, and more

Wednesday nights

July 21 - August 26

Free

Enjoy a drink as verbal virtuosos rock the mic, dancers bring different corners of the world to Olney, and more every Wednesday night.

The Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series

Friday nights

July 23 - August 27

Paid Events

Expect some DC-favorites sharing the Root Family Stage in unexpected combinations.

Jazz Series

Saturday nights

July 24 - August 28

Paid Events

Associate Produced by acclaimed musician and Signature Theatre regular Mark G. Meadows (Jelly's Last Jam), jazz gets a new home on the Root Family Stage on Saturday nights.

Sing Praise!

Sundays

July 25 - August 9

Faith-inspired performances from top local and national groups sanctify Sunday afternoons.

Theatre For Young Audiences

Weekend Mornings in July/August

Paid Events

Child-friendly performances for elementary-aged audiences and younger.