Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Kick Off The Holidays At Way Off Broadway Photo
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Kick Off The Holidays At Way Off Broadway

Get into the holiday spirit with Way Off Broadway's presentation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This live stage adaptation of the beloved television classic brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang to life. Don't miss this festive production at Way Off Broadway.

2
Planar Taxi Co. to Bring D&D Live-Play To Baltimore Audiences This Fall Photo
Planar Taxi Co. to Bring D&D Live-Play To Baltimore Audiences This Fall

Planar Taxi Co. brings D&D Live-Play to Baltimore audiences this fall at Fells Point Corner Theatre. Join a group of actors as they perform a Dungeons and Dragons-style roleplaying game set in space, combining comedy with heroic adventure. Experience interactive role-playing and join in the fun!

3
Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Full Circle Dance Company To Present WE WALK IN MOONLIGHT Photo
Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Full Circle Dance Company To Present WE WALK IN MOONLIGHT

BALLET THEATRE OF MARYLAND AND FULL CIRCLE DANCE COMPANY will present 'We Walk in Moonlight: A Collaboration of Movement, Myth, and Mystery' at The Gordon Center. Don't miss this unique performance featuring a world premiere by Travis D. Gatling. Get your tickets now!

4
LADY DAY AT EMERSONS BAR AND GRILL Extends at Baltimore Center Stage Photo
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Extends at Baltimore Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that their new production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, directed by Pulitizer nominee Nikkole Salter and starring Baltimore's own Tanea Renee*, will extend due to popular demand. Find out how to get tickets to the new dates here!

