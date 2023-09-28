Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
|FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED HOMICIDE WHEN THE STREETS WERE TOO MUCH
Theatre Morgan (10/19-10/22)
|The Bridges of Madison County
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/20-11/12)
|Evil Dead: The Musical
The Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
|Tartuffe
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (9/08-9/30)
|The Firebird
Maryland Hall (10/13-10/15)
|Bonnie and Clyde
Just Off Broadway MD (10/13-10/22)CAST
|Circle Mirror Transformation
Spotlighters Theatre (9/15-10/01)PHOTOS CAST
|Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You