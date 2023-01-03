Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Neil Simon's BROADWAY BOUND Will Continue Vagabond Players 107th Season This Week

The production opens Friday, January 6 and runs through Sunday, January 29

Jan. 03, 2023  

Neil Simon's BROADWAY BOUND Will Continue Vagabond Players 107th Season This Week

Vagabond Players continues its 107th season with Neil Simon's Tony Award-winning comedy hit, BROADWAY BOUND, the poignant and funny conclusion to Brighton Beach Memoirs presented by Vagabond Players in 2020.

The American theater's King of Comedy brings his young alter ego, Eugene, back to Brighton Beach as he and his brother, Stanley, hilariously struggle to break into show business as comedy writers for CBS, and watch helplessly as their parents' marriage implodes. Simon brilliantly demonstrates the art of creating a humorous situation or line, but also how even seemingly harmless jokes can have devastating consequences for the wisecrackers and the family they love.

"BROADWAY BOUND is memorable and upbeat, a play the whole family can enjoy. I left the theater happy, satisfied and grateful..." The Los Angeles Post

BROADWAY BOUND opens Friday, January 6 and runs through Sunday, January 29, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a special Saturday matinee on January 21 at 2 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance January 26 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

BROADWAY BOUND is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. - www.concordtheatricals.com




FALSTAFF to be Presented at Maryland Lyric Opera in January Photo
FALSTAFF to be Presented at Maryland Lyric Opera in January
Maryland Lyric Opera will present Falstaff, the third production in its 2022–23 Season of Verdi, a survey of the iconic composer’s most accessible operas, on Friday, January 20 and Sunday, January 22, 2023, at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland.
MY FAIR LADY Comes To Baltimores Hippodrome Next Month Photo
MY FAIR LADY Comes To Baltimore's Hippodrome Next Month
From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Cumberland Theatre Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards; Cumberland Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Bach In Baltimore To Ring In The New Year With Three Concerts in January & February Photo
Bach In Baltimore To Ring In The New Year With Three Concerts in January & February
Bach in Baltimore will continue its 35th season with three stirring concerts on January 1, February 5, and February 12 to showcase music from the Baroque and Classical eras and talented artists in the region.

More Hot Stories For You


MY FAIR LADY Comes To Baltimore's Hippodrome Next MonthMY FAIR LADY Comes To Baltimore's Hippodrome Next Month
December 27, 2022

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). “Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be” (NY1).
Bach In Baltimore To Ring In The New Year With Three Concerts in January & FebruaryBach In Baltimore To Ring In The New Year With Three Concerts in January & February
December 20, 2022

Bach in Baltimore will continue its 35th season with three stirring concerts on January 1, February 5, and February 12 to showcase music from the Baroque and Classical eras and talented artists in the region.
CAMELOT to Kick Off Way Off Broadway's 2023 SeasonCAMELOT to Kick Off Way Off Broadway's 2023 Season
December 16, 2022

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre’s 2023 Season – theatre’s 29th of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Mid-Maryland region – will kick off in January with the classic musical that brings the Arthurian legend to life on the stage, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot.  
Go-Gos Drummer and Broadway Adapter Attend HEAD OVER HEELS at Iron Crow TheatreGo-Gos Drummer and Broadway Adapter Attend HEAD OVER HEELS at Iron Crow Theatre
December 16, 2022

Go-Gos Drummer, Baltimorean, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Gina Schock will join Iron Crow Theatre for this weekend's performances! Audience members who purchase her new photo book, Made In Hollywood , at the show, will get the chance to meet Gina as she signs your new book after the performance!
Tickets For FROZEN The Hippodrome On Sale December 16Tickets For FROZEN The Hippodrome On Sale December 16
December 15, 2022

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and the historic Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center have announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. EST.
share