Neil Simon's BROADWAY BOUND Will Continue Vagabond Players 107th Season This Week

Vagabond Players continues its 107th season with Neil Simon's Tony Award-winning comedy hit, BROADWAY BOUND, the poignant and funny conclusion to Brighton Beach Memoirs presented by Vagabond Players in 2020.

The American theater's King of Comedy brings his young alter ego, Eugene, back to Brighton Beach as he and his brother, Stanley, hilariously struggle to break into show business as comedy writers for CBS, and watch helplessly as their parents' marriage implodes. Simon brilliantly demonstrates the art of creating a humorous situation or line, but also how even seemingly harmless jokes can have devastating consequences for the wisecrackers and the family they love.

"BROADWAY BOUND is memorable and upbeat, a play the whole family can enjoy. I left the theater happy, satisfied and grateful..." The Los Angeles Post

BROADWAY BOUND opens Friday, January 6 and runs through Sunday, January 29, with weekly performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Special performances include: a special Saturday matinee on January 21 at 2 p.m. and a $10 Thursdays on Broadway performance January 26 at 8 p.m.

For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Discounts and group rates are available online.

Located at 806 S. Broadway, Vagabond Players is easily accessible to patrons.

BROADWAY BOUND is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. - www.concordtheatricals.com