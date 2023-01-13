McDaniel College Announces Cultural Activities, Performances And Exhibitions For Spring 2023

McDaniel College offers a variety of art, music, theatre, literary, film and other events during the spring of 2023.

All events and exhibitions at McDaniel College are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. McDaniel College is located at 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland.

For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

SPRING 2023 SCHEDULE

* Denotes Cost Associated

Art Exhibitions:

The Esther Prangley Rice Gallery is located in Peterson Hall at McDaniel College. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, call 410-857-2595.

Home and Garden

Monday, Jan. 23-Friday, Feb. 17

Reception: Thursday, Jan. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

A solo exhibition of works by McDaniel College assistant professor of art Chloe Irla, a 2007 alum of the college, produced during her Fall 2022 sabbatical. Works featured include revisited projects from her "Home Work" series inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic in Fall 2020, along with projects from her newly established design studio, irladen. She documents her garden, as well as produces one-of-a-kind artworks and designs, including clothing and wearables, paintings, ceramics, handmade books, videos, and more.

Irla, who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, now considers Westminster, Maryland, her home. In addition to teaching art and design courses at McDaniel, she is involved in the community; she has established Little Free Libraries to encourage literacy throughout Westminster, is a board member of Rape Crisis Intervention Services of Carroll County and is currently working to become a master gardener of Carroll County. In addition to her bachelor's degree from McDaniel, she holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Mount Royal School of Art at Maryland Institute College of Art in addition to a certificate in the college teaching of art and post-baccalaureate certificate in studio art. http://chloe-irla.com

Honors Art Exhibition

Tuesday, Feb. 21-Friday, March 10

Reception: Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

McDaniel College's art department showcases work by McDaniel College seniors Rowan Berti of Wilmington, Delaware, Skylar Blackbull of Crownpoint, New Mexico, Kelsey Bosley of Manchester, Maryland, Kate Cramer of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, Grace Harshman of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown, Pennsylvania.

Kathryn E. Wentz Juried Undergraduate Exhibition

Monday, March 20-Friday, April 7

Reception: Thursday, March 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

This annual exhibition highlights the best undergraduate work, such as painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media. All students are invited to submit up to five works they have completed while studying at McDaniel College. Winners with pieces selected for the exhibition are announced during the opening reception. Jurors for the exhibition include professional artists and art educators.

Senior Capstone Exhibition One

Tuesday, April 11-Friday, April 21

Reception: Thursday, April 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

The first in a series of end-of-the-year exhibitions showcasing works by graduating art majors working in a range of media from two- and three-dimensional approaches to digital and new media. Students showcasing their work include art majors Collin Beattie of Boynton Beach, Florida, Ashley Farrington of Neptune, New Jersey, Sarah Hunter of Saint Michaels, Maryland, Evan Lowengrub of Washington, D.C., and Roy Shover of Manchester, Maryland, as well as art and French major Esdras Nguessan of Takoma Park, Maryland, and art-communication major Gia Koutsokostas of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Senior Capstone Exhibition Two

Tuesday, April 25-Friday, May 12

Reception: Thursday, April 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.

The second in a series of end-of-the-year exhibitions showcasing works by graduating art majors working in a range of media from two- and three-dimensional approaches to digital and new media. Students showcasing their work include art majors Rowan Berti of Wilmington, Delaware, Skylar Blackbull of Crownpoint, New Mexico, Kelsey Bosley of Manchester, Maryland, Kate Cramer of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, Grace Harshman of Hagerstown, Maryland, Ciara Hovell of Mount Rainer, Maryland, and Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown, Pennsylvania.

Visiting Artist Lecture:

For more information, call 410-857-2595.

Visiting Artist Lecture: Erin Fostel

Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Peterson Hall, Room 104

McDaniel's art club Ars Nova sponsors a guest artist lecture by Baltimore-based visual artist Erin Fostel, who creates charcoal drawings on paper, depicting the urban landscapes of cities, the wild landscapes of nature, and the private interiors of home. Fostel, who graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing from Maryland Institute College of Art in 2004, has been featured in group and solo exhibitions both in the mid-Atlantic region and nationally, and she is a past winner of a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award and a Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City Travel Prize. For more information about Fostel, visit www.erinfostel.com.

Music Concerts/Recitals:

For more information, call 410-857-2599, unless otherwise noted.

Student Solo Recital

Friday, April 21, 7 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

McDaniel College students perform vocal and instrumental solos of musical selections spanning from classical to contemporary.

College Choir Concert

Sunday, April 23, 7 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

The McDaniel College Choir, under the direction of senior lecturer of music Kyle Engler, performs with Peggy Brengle serving as accompanist. The program features music from diverse locales and historical eras.

Student African Drum Ensembles

Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

Students in McDaniel College's Student African Drum Ensembles perform, under the direction of music faculty member Pape Demba "Paco" Samb, a Senegalese griot.

Singing on Stage

Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m.

Dorothy Elderdice Studio Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Music and theatre arts students at McDaniel from the "Singing on Stage" class taught by Kyle Engler, senior lecturer in music, perform selections from renowned operas and Broadway musicals. Peggy Brengle serves as accompanist.

A Capella Ensemble

Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

Baker Chapel

The premier vocal ensemble at McDaniel College performs, under the guidance of senior lecturer in music Kyle Engler. The students are chosen from the membership of the McDaniel College Choir and perform exclusively unaccompanied vocal music, including a wide variety of world music and vocal jazz.

Jazz Night

Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Music lecturer Tim Jenkins directs as student musicians perform diverse styles of jazz, including classic big band swing, bebop, jazz-rock, classic blues, and more.

College Band Concert

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Directed by Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, the College Band features nearly 50 musicians, including McDaniel students, as well as McDaniel faculty members, band alumni and community musicians, performing musical selections ranging from classical to pops.

Gospel Choir Concert

Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

McDaniel College's Gospel Choir performs traditional and contemporary gospel music, as well as spirituals, under the direction of music lecturer Shelley Ensor with accompanist Alice Dorsey.

Theatre Performances:

Performances are in WMC Alumni Hall. For tickets or more information, call 410-857-2448.

*Heathers The Musical

Thursday, March 2-Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m.

Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Note: the show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences

McDaniel College's theatre arts department presents "Heathers The Musical," based on the 1980s cult film classic "Heathers," written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. The production at McDaniel is guest directed by Lynn Sharp Spears with Alison Shafer serving as musical director and Julie Herber, senior adjunct lecturer in theatre arts, as choreographer.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID.

Wanda's Visit

Thursday, April 20-Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Dorothy Elderdice Studio Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall

Note: the show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences

Christopher Durang's comedic 30 min. one-act play, directed by senior theatre arts major Shakara Sapp of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, revolves around Jim and Marsha, who have been married for 13 years and are feeling a little bored and unhappy.

The performance is free and open to the public. No tickets required.

Literary:

Bothe Poetry Reading: Christine Lincoln

Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

This annual event features poet and memoirist Christine Lincoln. Born and raised in Baltimore, Lincoln writes about the African American experience. She attended Washington College as a non-traditional student, graduating in 2000 and winning the college's Sophie Kerr Prize, the largest undergraduate literary award in the country. She currently lives in York, Pennsylvania, where she is poet laureate emeritus. Call 410-857-2530 for more information.

Film:

Black History Month Lunchtime Movie Series

McDaniel's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion showcases films that paved the way for Black athletes for Black History Month. Screenings take place in the college's Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science, on Thursdays at 11 a.m. throughout the month of February. For more information, email odei@mcdaniel.edu or call 410-857-2459.

• "The Gabby Douglas Story" (2014, 86 min., not rated)

Thursday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

A biographical movie about two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabrielle Douglas. Douglas is the first African American to win the individual all-around gold and the first American to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympics.

• "42" (2013, 128 min., PG-13)

Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

The true story of American legend Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

• "Pride" (2007, 104 min., PG)

Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

Based on the true story of African American swim coach James "Jim" Ellis, a math teacher who fought off racial prejudice in the 1970s to put together an all-black swim team in Philadelphia.

• "Race" (2016, 134 min., PG-13)

Thursday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

A biographical drama about legendary African American athlete Jesse Owens, who won a record-breaking four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympic games.

"Picture a Scientist" Documentary and Discussion

Wednesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m.

Wahrhaftig Room, Hoover Library

A screening of the documentary "Picture a Scientist" (2020, 103 min., PG-13), which chronicles several prominent women scientists, kicks off Women's History Month. A discussion about gender equity in science along with the challenges and opportunities of diversifying STEM career fields follows the screening. Call 410-857-2400 for more information.

McDaniel Cinema Showcase

Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

This annual event showcases student-produced fiction and documentary films as the culminating project for each cinema student's senior capstone. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/cinema for more information about McDaniel's Cinema program.

Lectures:

P.I.E. Guest Speaker Series

McDaniel's Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship brings in monthly guest speakers. All events take place at 6:30 p.m. in Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/innovation-entrepreneurship for more information about McDaniel's Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

• P.I.E. Guest Speaker Series

Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

• P.I.E. Guest Speaker Series

Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

Black History Month Convocation

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

McDaniel College hosts the annual Black History Month Convocation in recognition of Black History Month featuring Maia Chaka, the NFL's first Black woman referee. For more information, email odei@mcdaniel.edu or call 410-857-2459.

Phi Beta Kappa Lecture: "Doing Science in the Early Modern Kitchen: Women, Recipes, and Knowledge Making"

Monday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

The annual Phi Beta Kappa lecture titled "Doing Science in the Early Modern Kitchen: Women, Recipes, and Knowledge Making" with Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Wendy Wall, the Avalon Professor of the Humanities, Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence, and professor of English at Northwestern University. Call 410-857-2530 for more information.

Cultural Speaker Series

Speaker series hosted by McDaniel's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. All events take place at 5 p.m. in Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall. For more information, email odei@mcdaniel.edu or call 410-857-2459.

• Cultural Speaker Series for Autism Awareness Month

With artist-educator Jen White-Johnson, who identifies as an Afro-Latina, disabled designer, and activist

Thursday, April 6, 5 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

• Cultural Speaker Series celebrating Deaf History Month

Thursday, April 27, 5 p.m.

Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall

Others:

Black Business Expo

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 3-6 p.m.

Mid-level, Roj Student Center

In conjunction with Black History Month, McDaniel's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion highlights Black-owned businesses, including those in Carroll County and McDaniel student run. For more information, email odei@mcdaniel.edu or call 410-857-2459.

One Hill, One Day

Thursday, March 30, all day

Online or on campus at McDaniel College

McDaniel's 24-hour day of giving to support current and future McDaniel students in honor of the college's Charter Day. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/1h1d for more information.

Interfaith Celebration



Thursday, April 20, 5 p.m.

Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center

Spring gathering to celebrate diversity and interfaith connections, hosted by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, email odei@mcdaniel.edu or call 410-857-2459.

McDaniel College Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge

Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.

Decker Auditorium, Lewis Hall of Science

McDaniel College students compete for the top prize in this annual competition put on by McDaniel's Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Finalists pitch their entrepreneurial ideas and products to a panel of experts. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/innovation-entrepreneurship for more information about McDaniel's Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

McDaniel Admissions Junior Visit Day

Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m.

On campus at McDaniel College

Current high school juniors are invited to learn more about the college admissions process, hear about campus life, and tour McDaniel's campus. To register or for more information, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/visit or call 1-800-638-5005.

McDaniel College Academic Symposium

Monday, May 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

On campus at McDaniel College

McDaniel faculty, staff, and students showcase their scholarship and academic experience through innovative and inspiring presentations and lectures. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/academic-symposium for more information.

Commencement and Commencement-related events

McDaniel hosts the college's 153rd Commencement ceremonies with nearly 600 undergraduate and graduate degrees expected to be awarded along with annual Commencement-related events. For more information, visit www.mcdaniel.edu/commencement.

• McDaniel College ROTC Commissioning

Friday, May 19, 10 a.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

Graduating seniors from McDaniel who are part of the Green Terror Battalion Army ROTC program are commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army. Army ROTC has been a tradition at the college since 1919, and the Green Terror Battalion, which includes cadets from McDaniel, Hood College and Mount St. Mary's, is one of the oldest ROTC programs in the nation.

• McDaniel College Senior Investiture and Honors Convocation

Friday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.

Baker Memorial Chapel

Graduating seniors receive academic, activity and leadership awards during McDaniel College's annual Senior Investiture and Honors Convocation.

• McDaniel College Commencement: Graduate Ceremony

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.

Gill Center

Master's degrees are awarded to the McDaniel College Class of 2023. Tickets are required to attend the ceremony.

• McDaniel College Commencement: Undergraduate Ceremony

Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m.

Gill Center

Bachelor's degrees are awarded to the McDaniel College Class of 2023. Tickets are required to attend the ceremony.

*Green and Gold Golf Classic

Monday, June 5, 9 a.m.

Piney Branch Golf Course, 5301 Trenton Mill Rd., Hampstead, Maryland

Join community members in supporting McDaniel student-athletes at this annual golf tournament. Register at www.mcdaniel.edu/GreenGoldGolf22.

*Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Weeks

Monday, June 26-Friday, June 30, Online

Sunday, July 2-Friday, July 7, On campus at McDaniel College

Classes are 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with evening events at 8 p.m.

Common Ground on the Hill Traditions Weeks offer classes in the traditional arts, evening concerts, lectures, and art talks taught by nationally and internationally recognized musicians, dancers, visual artists, thinkers and creators. Register at www.commongroundonthehill.org.

*Common Ground on the Hill Roots Music & Arts Festival and Deer Creek Fiddlers' Convention

Saturday, July 8, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

On campus at McDaniel College

To mark the culmination of Common Ground on the Hill's Traditions Weeks, an all-day festival features traditional arts, crafts, music, and dance, plus kid-friendly activities, food vendors, and a wine and beer garden. The day begins with the Deer Creek Fiddlers' Convention with band and individual instrumentalists and vocal competitions in genres including bluegrass, old-time and Celtic music, as well as the Eileen Carson Schatz Memorial Appalachian Dance contest. The crowning event of the festival is the awarding of the Robert H. Chambers Award for Excellence in the Traditional Arts.

Tickets range from $20-$50. Purchase tickets online at www.commongroundonthehill.org.