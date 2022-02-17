Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUN Company presents Giggle, Giggle, Quack. The best-selling children's book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin, comes to life in this hilarious show for all ages with music by George Howe and a script by James E. Grote.

Director Jeremy Myers and Music Director Alison Shafer bring their talents back to the barnyard for this follow-up to FUN Company's 2018 production of Click Clack Moo. Running March 5 through March 27, this family-friendly production will be sure to have kids dancing and giggling with delight at MET.

Running a farm is hard work, especially with cows that type, hens on strike, and a duck who's always causing trouble. In Giggle, Giggle, Quack, Farmer Brown takes off for a well-deserved vacation, leaving his brother Bob, an accountant from the city, in charge. Soon it's no work and all play as the animals run wild, taking advantage of Bob's lack of experience. Will the animals come clean about their devious tricks, or is there more to Brother Bob than meets the eye? This musical adaptation of the 2002 New York Times bestselling Book turns the barnyard upside-down. An incredibly talented cast brings chaos to the countryside with MET Company Members Karli Cole (Duck), Mikayla Domingo (Cow), Jennifer Pagano (Pig), and Laura Stark (Farmer Brown/Brother Bob). As well as Mumbi Mwaura (Hen), returning to Fun Company following this season's production of Three Little Birds.

Giggle, Giggle, Quack was a week away from opening in March 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic effectively halted all production. Two years later, MET is in the midst of their 24th season, producing safe indoor productions, and the cast and crew could not be more excited to delight audiences with this barnyard romp! Jeremy Myers directs the shows with musical direction by Alison Shafer. Doing the farmwork behind the scenes are Stage Manager Eli Bendel-Simso, Set Designer Kevin Cole, Costume Designer, and Choreographer Julie Herber, Props Designer Shayden Jamisen, Sound Designer Lauren Johnson, Lighting Designer Carey Rausch, Production Manager Melynda Wintrol, and Technical Director Cody James.

Audiences can join in on the fun at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place Saturdays at 10:30am and 1:30pm and Sundays at 1:30pm from March 5-27. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at MET's website or at the box office on the day of the performance. For attending adults, proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test) and masks are required for this production. Children under 2 are exempt, and for children ages 2 to 11, the only requirement is to wear a mask.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://marylandensemble.org.