Joe's Will Launch New Arts Center Minutes From Suitland, MD Metro

In partnership with the Revenue Authority of Prince George's County, Joe's Movement Emporium (Joe's) is launching "Creative Suitland", a creative placemaking project in partnership with the community of the greater Suitland, MD area. Joe's was approached by the Revenue Authority to enhance arts and cultural activities as a means to boost the local creative community. Joe's is a leader in the creation of the Gateway Arts District and the Art Lives Here initiative that informed the organization's expertise in the field of creative placemaking. A vacant strip mall space, formerly occupied by Hunter Memorial AME Church, is currently in renovation to become the Creative Suitland Arts Center, located at 4719 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD. The venue is across the street from the Census Bureau offices and walking distance to the Suitland Metro Station. An opening is planned for January 2020 that will allow all to tour the planned theater, studios, arts education classrooms, offices and meet artist partners. This project will be the second arts center in Prince George's County for Joe's.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks envisions a thriving community: "The greater Suitland area is an important and historic part of the County that I want to ensure receives the support it deserves, especially for arts and cultural development. The Creative Suitland project will serve as a bridge to build audiences and infuse the area with programs by local artists, spurring greater economic development and giving visitors from around the region an opportunity to get to know this amazing community."





