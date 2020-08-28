Howard County, MD and Howard County Arts Council to Provide $1,000 Individual Grants to Artists Impacted by the Pandemic

In August, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball made available 50 Individual Artists Grants.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on the arts community, the Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) established the Howard County COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund, a temporary fund to assist artists whose creative practices and incomes have been adversely impacted by this public health crisis. In August, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball made available 50 Individual Artists Grants of $1,000 each, to be distributed through HCAC's COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

"Howard County has a rich history of supporting local arts and culture," said Ball. "I commend the Howard County Arts Council for working quickly to provide relief to many whose work has been disrupted. We have always valued and supported our arts community, and our support is especially needed during these tough times." The grant application for the $1,000 individual grants will open August 28, 2020.

About the new initiative, HCAC Executive Director Coleen West says, "We have heard from many artists that after six months of lost work, they are struggling to support their families and creative practices. Relief funding for artists is needed now more than ever. We are so excited - and thankful - that the County has provided the Arts Council with funds to increase individual artist awards to $1,000."

The purpose of the Relief Fund is:

To assist artists who rely partially or fully on income from gigs, contracts, and freelance work lost due to COVID-19.

Examples of losses the Relief Fund will support, but are not limited to, include financial losses from:

Workshops and classes

Exhibitions and festivals

Performances in all performing arts disciplines at cafes, bars, concert halls, theatres

Artist residencies

Touring

Loss of supplemental income for artists working other full- or part-time jobs that help support their creative practices

The Relief Fund will open for applications on August 28, 2020 for artists who have lost income and can document those losses. The Relief Fund will stay open on a rolling basis until available funds are fully distributed.

Eligibility:

Each artist is eligible to receive one $1,000 award. Grant applicants must be over the age of 18, able to demonstrate their income has been adversely impacted by COVID-19, and must have lived in Howard County for at least one year as of the application submission date. The Relief Fund is for individual artists only, not organizations or non-profits. HCAC Board of Directors and staff and their immediate family members are not eligible to apply.

Artists who wish to apply for a relief fund grant will find grant guidelines and the online application form at hocoarts.org/relief-fund-apply.

During this crisis, the Arts Council staff is working remotely and is available to assist applicants with any questions about completing this application by emailing grantsandprojects@hocoarts.org. Please understand that there may be a delay in our response due to working remotely.

