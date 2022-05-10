Howard County Arts Council's Visual And Performing Arts Camps: A Fun And Creative Summer Awaits!

Space is still available in Howard County Arts Council's Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps in Ellicott City. Programs are open to the public, regardless of residency in Howard County, for students entering grades K-7. Campers must be at least five years of age by September 1, 2022 to be eligible for summer camp.

Campers are grouped by age and may enroll for a full-day or half-day. Before-care beginning at 8am and after-care until 6pm are also available. Students may choose from age-appropriate visual and performing arts camps including Prehistoric Party, Superhero Secret Origins, Painting Place, Exploring Sound, Creative Crafts and Fashions, Youth Author Workshop, Pop-in and Op-in!, and much more. Camps conclude with an exhibit or performance of student work on the last day of each camp session. The Arts Council employs experienced teachers, each of whom is supported by 1-3 camp counselors and volunteers.

Summer camps begin June 27 and run in one-week sessions through August 26, 2022. Registration is available online at hocoarts.org/camp or by phone at 410-313-2787. Families are encouraged to register early as evolving Covid-19 protocols for the state of Maryland may result in a reduction in the maximum number of enrollments per camp.

The Howard County Center for the Arts is a multi-disciplinary space including 14 resident artists' studios, two professional galleries, a dance studio, a black box theatre for performing arts, and the offices of the Howard County Arts Council, Ballet Mobile, The Columbia Orchestra, and Columbia Pro Cantare.

The Howard County Arts Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations. The Howard County Arts Council receives major grants from the Howard County Government and the Maryland State Arts Council and sustaining annual support from corporate, foundation and individual sponsors. Howard County Arts Council offices are located at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.