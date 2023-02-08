Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2023!

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors (paid) and Camp Volunteers (unpaid) for its 2023 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps.

Applicants for Camp Counselor positions may apply by visiting the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/employment. Camp Volunteer applicants should visit the Volunteer page of the website at hocoarts.org/volunteer to submit their application.

Duties of the Counselor and Volunteer positions include supervising campers in art-related activities as directed by the classroom instructor; monitoring campers during breaks, lunch times, etc.; and preparing classrooms and materials for the day's activities. At least one Counselor or Volunteer is assigned to each class. Counselors must be aged 18 by June 15, 2023; Volunteers must be aged 15 by September 1, 2023.

Camps are offered June 26 - August 25 from 9:00am-3:30pm; before- and after-care are offered from 8:00-9:00am and 3:30-6:00pm, respectively. Hours for Counselors and Volunteers vary; however, Counselors must be able to commit to at least one full camp session, Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm. Volunteers must be able to commit to at least one entire week ½ day camp session, Monday-Friday, 8:45am-12:00pm or 12:30pm-3:45pm.

Opportunities may be available to work extended hours during before- and after-care. Application deadline is March 31, 2023.

The Howard County Arts Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations. The Howard County Arts Council receives major grants from the Howard County Government and the Maryland State Arts Council and sustaining annual support from corporate, foundation and individual sponsors. Howard County Arts Council offices are located at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The Howard County Center for the Arts is an accessible facility encouraging the full participation of individuals with disabilities. For information, call 410.313.ARTS (2787) or email info@hocoarts.org. TDD: 711.