Howard County Arts Council Now Accepting Applications For the Community Arts Development Grant Program

The Community Arts Development Grant funds day-to-day activities for county arts organizations.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is currently accepting applications for its FY24 Community Arts Development Grant Program. The Community Arts Development Grant funds day-to-day activities for county arts organizations, as well as arts-related projects for new arts organizations or non-arts groups.

Interested applicants should visit https://hcac.gosmart.org/ for more information and to register. The deadline to apply for the FY24 Community Arts Development Grant Program is May 10, 2023.

HCAC is a private, non-profit organization established to serve and enrich the Howard County community by fostering the arts, artists, and arts organizations. To carry out its mission, HCAC awards operating and project grants to eligible organizations. HCAC is committed to helping promote, improve, and strengthen the structure of community arts organizations by providing operating funds for established arts organizations and by supporting the development of small and mid-sized arts organizations through project-specific funds.

HCAC's grant program is supported through grants from the Howard County government and the Maryland State Arts Council as well as through its own foundation, corporate, and individual giving initiatives.



A Nice Indian Boy by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Zi Alikhan will have its regional premiere in Olney Theatre Center’s Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab in a production featuring the work of one of the fastest rising and prolific American playwrights working.
What did our critic think of DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE at Bmore Broadway Live? Dance and Bmore, one of the newer players on the Baltimore theatre scene, has launched its inaugural program, Bmore Broadway Live, with a production of Vinette Carroll's award winning musical, Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (I'm just going to set up the abbreviation right here, ok? DBMICC.) And what a production this is! I'll tell you, I was exhausted in the best possible way from all that hooting and hollering, swaying and stomping.
Rep Stage, Howard Community College's professional regional theatre, presents the world premiere “Ghost/Writer,” running February 9-26, 2023. This world premier by Dane Figueroa Edidi is directed by Danielle A. Drakes.
Designed for fans of musicals, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is a Queen's farthingdale full of fun. It’s lighthearted, full of color and movement, funny, packed with references to amuse Broadway lovers and Shakespeare scholars, with familiar four-second musical riffs scattered through the show. Toby’s Dinner Theater delivers again with SOMETHING ROTTEN!

