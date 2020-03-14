Howard County Arts Council Closes Through March 31 Due to COVID-19

Effective March 16, 2020, the Howard County Center for the Arts is closed to the public and will remain closed through March 31, 2020. At that time they will reevaluate the closure to determine if they can reopen on April 1st.

The Celebration of the Arts gala, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed to Sunday, July 19, 2020.



HCAC will continue closely monitoring the status of the COVID-19 virus and will provide updates about the building status as they become available.



If you have already purchased Celebration tickets, HCAC will transfer those purchases to the July 19 date. In addition, during this period of public health concern, they are implementing a modified refund policy and will provide refunds as requested. Please contact development@hocoarts.org for additional information.





