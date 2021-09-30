Howard County Arts Council Celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month This October

The Howard County Arts Council is joining Americans for the Arts and arts agencies across the nation in encouraging people to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month by supporting the arts in our community during the month of October.

HCAC will participate in NAHM with an exciting new public art exhibit, ARTsites 2021, on display now through July 2022 at twelve locations throughout Howard County; and with Art Howard County 2021, a multimedia juried exhibit featuring work by Howard County artists, on display at Howard County Center for the Arts from October 16 through November 27, 2021. Gallery hours are Monday - Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday noon-4pm.

Other Howard County arts events taking place in October include:

October 8: One World Coffeehouse presents David Wilcox Live in Concert. Singer-songwriter David Wilcox tells stories full of heart, humor, and hope. 7pm. $25. Owen Brown Interfaith Center, Columbia. uucolumbia.net/event-category/concerts/

October 10: Japan Day/Akimatsuri, presented by Misako Ballet Company. A cultural exploration featuring dance performances, a variety of arts activities - including origami, calligraphy, flower arrangement - and more. Free. The Meeting House Gallery, Columbia. misakodance.com/events-mbc

October 15 & 16: Columbia Festival of the Arts presents Long Reach 50th Anniversary Celebration. A two-day outdoor festival with musical entertainment, a fine arts & crafts show and sale, food trucks, and family fun. Oct. 15, 5-9pm; Oct. 16, 11am-9pm. Free. Long Reach Village Center, Columbia. longreach50.com

October 16: Comeback Concert, presented by Columbia Orchestra. The Columbia Orchestra is back with Beethoven's joyous Seventh Symphony; James Lee III's Niiji Memories, a new work inspired by Native American history and culture; and Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol. $10-28. Jim Rouse Theatre, Columbia. Virtual option also available. columbiaorchestra.org/

Coordinated by Americans for the Arts, National Arts and Humanities Month encourages Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and to begin a lifelong habit of active participation in the arts and humanities. This month-long celebration grew out of National Arts Week, begun by Americans for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts in 1985. Visit americansforthearts.org/nahm for more information.

To learn more about Arts Council programs and other Howard County arts events, visit the Arts Council website and online arts calendar at hocoarts.org.