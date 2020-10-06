Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Howard County Arts Council Announces Creative Howard Grant Program For FY2021

Article Pixel

The deadline for the Creative Howard grant will be on a rolling basis.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Howard County Arts Council Announces Creative Howard Grant Program For FY2021

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is offering a grant opportunity for small nonprofit arts organizations and arts businesses in Howard County, Maryland that are not currently served by HCAC's existing grant programs.

The purpose of the Creative Howard grant is to recognize and support the arts with grants of up to $1,000.00. Eligible applicants must be located and operating in Howard County for at least one year prior to submission of the grant application and have an annual operating revenue of $100,000.00 or less. This grant will help fund small projects and other immediate needs.

The deadline for the Creative Howard grant will be on a rolling basis. Applications are reviewed monthly and grants will be given each month until the total funding allocated is awarded.

The Creative Howard grant guidelines and application are available at www.hocoarts.submittable.com.



Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • New York City Ballet Digital Season Announces Week Three Programming
  • Ailey Extension Online Teams Up with Celebrity Dancers for Special Street Style Worksohps and More
  • DanceHouse Makes a Move Online with Eclectic & International Fall Programming
  • Devastation Dance Company Reopens in a New Location