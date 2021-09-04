Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HIghwire Presents Improv At Old Line

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. on September 16.

Sep. 4, 2021  

Highwire Improv returns to Old Line Spirits for an evening of amazing improvised comedy. Get ready to laugh, get ready to be amazed as whole worlds are created before your eyes in the cozy courtyard bar at Old Line (200 S. Janney St. in Highlandtown).

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. on September 16. Tickets are $10, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food or schedule a delivery to enjoy with the show. Get tickets now at https://oldlinespirits.square.site/events.

Highwire Improv has arranged for a collection of Baltimore's best improvisers for the night. Come and see David Bowie, Important Screws, Scrapple and Babeprov.

Voted the 2021 Baltimore Sun's Reader's Choice for Best Theater Company, Highwire Improv's mission is to steward a community of artists committed to growth, collaboration, joy, and justice - in Baltimore and around the world - through improvisational theater. Learn more at www.highwireimprov.com.


