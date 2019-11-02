Everyman's Market Center Trash Bash is Rescheduled

The Market Center Trash Bash has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 10. The neighborhood cleanup, organized and spearheaded by Everyman Theatre in partnership with Market Center Merchants Association, Catholic Relief Services, City Center Residents Association, Faidley's Seafood, Lexington Market, and Seawall, was postponed due to inclement weather. Volunteers can register at bit.ly/CLEANUPBMORE.

Nearly 100 volunteers have already signed up for the large-scale cleanup of the blocks surrounding Lexington Market. The event culminates with a neighborhood Block Party in the Lexington Market South Parking Lot, with food from Faidley's Seafood and other Lexington Market vendors. Cleanup begins at 2 PM; the party at 5 PM. Parking is available at the Market's Eutaw Street surface lot as well as the Atrium Garage.

All participants in the cleanup can purchase $25 tickets to Everyman Theatre's Sunday evening performance of August Wilson's Radio Golf - the story of an African-American real estate developer running for mayor of Pittsburgh in the mid-1990s who struggles with his role in gentrifying his childhood neighborhood. The performance begins at 7 PM at the theatre, located around the corner from the Market.



The Market Center Trash Bash is Sunday, November 10, 2019. Registration is free. Cleanup starts at 2pm, the block party is at 5 pm, and the discounted performance of Radio Golf begins at 7.



August Wilson's Radio Golf runs through November 17, 2019. Tickets ($10-69) are on sale now, online (everymantheatre.org), by phone (410.752.2208), or at the Everyman Theatre Box Office (315 W. Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD).





