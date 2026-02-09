Review: Toby’s Throws Down A Throwback with Hit-Filled ROCK OF AGES

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ROCK OF AGES is mostly cheese. It’s a jukebox musical packed with big-hair 80s hits, a plot so paper-thin it’s nearly invisible and it’s a generous stretch to call the characters two-dimensional. If you hate ‘80s music (how dare) this might not be one of your favorites. It wasn’t one of mine before I went to the show- I reviewed it at the Hippodrome back in what we used to refer to as ‘the Before times.’

Much of what I said in that review holds true for this production, but I like this production better. The camp factor has been deliberately heightened, like extra cheese on pizza. This does not completely mitigate the flimsy nature of the plot, but that’s “book problems.” ROCK OF AGES at Toby’s refuses to take itself seriously, though each of the characters do, which is absolutely crucial to effective comedy.

Choreography by Mark Minnick & Julia L. Williams is energetic and fun to watch. Jayson Kueberth’s Hair/ Wig designs work well and, beyond that, look realistic on the actors wearing them. This melds nicely with wardrobe provided by Costume Designer Heather C. Jackson, whose work doesn’t seem costume-y, and all the performers seem as comfortable as if they’re wearing regular street clothing, though that may be a personal bias, since clothing I bought in the ‘80s is a significant portion of my own everyday attire.

There are several new faces in this cast, a couple of whom are Equity performers -that means they’re pros and not usually permitted by their union to act in community theater settings. All of the fresh faces are delightful additions.

In his first performance at Toby’s, Justin Colombo gives a spirited rendition of Lonny Barnett, a character in the show and also emcee/ narrator for the edification of the audience. He works well with Matthew D. Burns as Dennis Dupree, also a first-time Toby’s performer, and their power ballad in Act II is a treat.

Hertz Klinemann, antagonist of the piece, is played by Jordan B. Stocksdale with broad comic strokes. Stocksdale brings his usual charm and slick timing to the role. Kadejah One’ playing Justice Charlier is a strong stage presence with a wonderful voice.

As for our young romantic interest couple, Rachel Cahoon portrays “Sister” Sherrie Christian, a small-town kid with Hollywood dreams, with her usual expressiveness and powerhouse vocals. She plays opposite Noah Mutterperl, who debuted at Toby’s in SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, which proved him a capable, if underused, performer. I’m glad to see him playing a lead as Drew Boley, a city kid with guitar dreams. Cahoon and Mutterperl have believable chemistry and their voices blend pleasingly well.

Toby’s newcomer Jeremy Crawford plays junior urban developer Franz Klinemann with broad humor and a decent accent. His interactions with Tobi Baisburd in her Toby’s debut as Regina, community activist, are solidly comedic. Oscar Salvador, Jr. in his first role at Toby’s plays Stacee Jaxx, a character who is, to put it nicely, universally disliked. He’s got great stage charisma and I look forward to seeing him again.

Our ROCK OF AGES Ensemble is packed with talent. Patricia “Pep” Targete is great fun as Waitress #1. Kiana King playing Constance Sack is a hoot. Terrell Chambers gives Ja’Keith Gill swagger and sass. MaryKate Brouillet and Carter Crosby are strong anchors in every big song and dance number.

I do like a bit of meat to my musicals. In this case, the meat is on the buffet, and it’s good. I’m partial to a rare slice of roast beef at the carving station. The script, by Chris D’Arienzo, is not particularly meaty. There are a few comic lines between songs, though there are so many songs that lines of dialogue are not prevalent. That’s okay. We’re not here for clever dialogue. We’re here for the hits of our yesteryears, and a tasty special cocktail in a souvenir cup. The gang at Toby’s does a great job with the skimpy, dated material of ROCK OF AGES. The cheese is more fun in the in-the-round (and sometimes practically in your lap) setting at Toby’s. The band- visible, this time, as they are part of the action of the show- is top notch and in great form. I’m particularly impressed with hot guitar licks from Kim Spath and Jamie Williams. Ross Scott Rawlings, Conductor and Keyboardist as well as Musical Director, delivers great, authentic ‘80s sound from the band and the cast.

Although nobody who pays attention to things like story, plot, subtext, dialogue or character development could call ROCK OF AGES a ‘good show,’ the music is amazing and excellently performed. The atmosphere at Toby’s is always warm and welcoming. If you’ve of a certain age and have a hankering for the comfort classics of your youth, if you’re a younger certain age and want to make Mom and Pop smile, or if you’re an even younger certain age and think your tweens deserve to hear classic big-hair ‘80s tunes performed live, this performance is a great choice. Get yourself motoring down to Columbia, Maryland before March 8th, 2026.

You can, if you wish, look at the program in advance.

If you’d like to see Toby’s in its original iteration for the first, or last, time, this is the season to do so. Construction of the New Cultural Center, where the planned in-the-round venue that will continue the tradition of beloved musical theatre, moves on apace. The South Entrance Road access doesn’t provide access to the theater. Parking is somewhat altered. Here’s what Toby’s has to say about the construction, with pictures.

Photo, L to R: Kadejah One’ and Rachel Cahoon as Justice and Sherri

Photo Credit: Jeri Tidwell Photography

ROCK OF AGES at Toby’s Dinner Theatre of Columbia, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia, MD, 21044 completes their 2025 season January 9 - March 8, 2026. Next up is THE WIZARD OF OZ, March 20th- June 7th, 2026.

Tues- Sat: Doors open at 6 PM, Buffet 6-7:20, Show 8 PM; Sunday Brunch 10:30 doors & buffet; showtime 12:30; Sunday evening doors & buffet 5:00 PM, Showtime 7 PM.

$79-86.00 adults; $60-$63 children

Toby’s Box Office is open Monday- Saturday 10:00am- 8:00pm, Sunday 10:00am – 7:00pm.

Please call the box office at 410-730-8311 to purchase tickets. Toby’s has no online ticket purchase option through their own website, though you can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster if you’re unable to do it over the phone with the very friendly live human staff members at Toby’s.

Final Factoid: Among the rock powerhouses represented in ROCK OF AGES, there is just one single female songwriter. To no-one’s surprise, it is the inimitable Joan Jett.

Reader Reviews

