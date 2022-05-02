Dundalk Community College Presents A CHORUS LINE

Dundalk Community Theatre, in residence at the Community College of Baltimore County, presents A Chorus Line, conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays, May 13 - 22 in the College Community Center, John E. Ravekes Theatre, at CCBC Dundalk.

A Chorus Line is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre - the chorus dancers, those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who dance for the love of it. It's all about "What I Did for Love." Meet the cast at: https://www.facebook.com/dundalkcommtheatre

General admission $22, Seniors $20, Student/child $15. Free for CCBC students with current ID. Effective March 28, 2022, audience masks are optional but recommended at performances. Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at ccbctickets.com or at the door one hour prior to the performances. Performances are May 13, 14, 20, 21 at 8 p.m. & May 15, 22 at 3 p.m.

Dundalk Community Theatre is a program of CCBC and provides high-quality live theatre experiences for the entire family at affordable prices.

Since 1957, CCBC has opened the doors to accessible, affordable, high-quality education empowering generations of area residents to transform their lives and the lives of others.

