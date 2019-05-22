Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Announces Thrills and Romance Under the Stars for Summer 2019

Celebrating its 17th season of theater under the stars, the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company will return to Howard County's Patapsco Female Institute Park in Ellicott City with two plays this summer: Macbeth and Love's Labour's Lost.

MACBETH (presented as a "movable" play)

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Ian Gallanar

June 7 - June 23, 2019

And all our yesterdays have lighted fools

The way to dusty death. Out, out brief candle!

The horror and the poetry of this supernatural tragedy are magnified as the moon rises over Macbeth's castle - represented by the stone walls of the Patapsco Female Institute ruins in Ellicott City. You'll be up close to the action as you walk with the actors through the historic and picturesque park. Audience size will be limited for the movable play, as we want the traveling crowd to enjoy the full experience. Advance tickets are recommended. Wear comfortable walking shoes.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Founder and Artistic Director Ian Gallanar created the theater's first "movable" production in the park in 2008: It was a spine-tingling Macbeth. This innovative style of storytelling became a crowd favorite, and since 2008, other plays presented in "movable" style were Julius Caesar, Titus Andronicus, Our Town, Richard III, Dracula, and Romeo and Juliet. Drawing on this experience of showcasing the unique environment of the park as a setting for theater, Gallanar now directs a new Macbeth for Summer 2019.

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Erin Bone Steele

June 28 - July 28, 2019

Your wit's too hot, it speeds too fast, 'twill tire.

In this rollicking comedy filled with brilliant puns, the King of Navarre and three courtiers agree to avoid distractions-including women-for three years while they study and pray. Who will be the first to succumb to love's temptation when the beautiful Princess of France and her ladies arrive on a diplomatic mission? Find out! Bring a picnic (wine and beer are permitted) and enjoy the laughs during our festival-style outdoor theater performances. Love's Labour's Lost will have a 1920s Gatsby-inspired look on our summer stage and live performances of music by the cast before the show and at intermission. Thanks to generous underwriters, tickets for children ages 18 and under are free (limit two free kids' tickets per paid adult ticket, by reservation) for Love's Labour's Lost. Sundays are Family Fun Days, with kid-friendly activities including face-painting and costume dress-up before the show. For Love's Labour's Lost, picnic tables and café tables are available for rent through the Box Office.

Purchase tickets online at ChesapeakeShakespeare.com or call the Box Office in Baltimore at 410-244-8570, Tuesdays through Fridays, 11am - 3pm. We strongly recommend advance purchases. The ticket tent at the park gate is open only on the dates of performances, 90 minutes before the show. For group ticketing or Blue Star military discount, call the Box Office at 410-244-8570. All seating is general admission for both productions. Email: BoxOffice@chesapeakeshakespeare.com





