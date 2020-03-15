CCBC Cancels Performances Through April 30

CCBC has cancelled all performances through April 30.

Read the statement below:

As you know, Governor Hogan this week announced restrictions that prohibit any event from taking place with more than 250 people.

While several of our venues seat a smaller number than that, CCBC is acting in alignment with best practices to respond to this public health situation.

All public performances scheduled at CCBC between today and April 30 are therefore currently canceled.

This includes public performances that were scheduled for Dundalk Community Theatre and Children's Playhouse of Maryland, as well as our Music Forums, Academic Theatre, and CCBC Dance Company.

We are working to ensure that whatever events can be rescheduled will be presented at later dates.

If you already hold tickets to an event, our box office staff will reach out to you . Please be patient as we handle hundreds of reservations.

CCBC places high priority on the health and safety of our college community and continues to actively monitor the situation. Please refer to the Frequently Asked Questions on the CCBC web site for updates and contact information.

You know we believe the show must go on, but we feel keenly our responsibility to protect our performers and audiences. Therefore, we will reach out to you as soon as we are able, to let you know when the show will go on again.





