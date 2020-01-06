Bravo Productions Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

BRAVO is thrilled to announce four upcoming shows of THE WIZARD OF OZ with a double cast of 30 talented young performers, January 18 and 19, 2020, at the Randolph Road Theater.

The double casts are led by Dorothys Ayla Gerstenblith and Molly Sylvester, both BRAVO veterans.

Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/35821 or at the door.

BRAVO's spring show, the original PETER PAN starring Mary Martin as Peter will audition on March 1 with shows at the Randolph Road Theater June 6 and 7, 2020. Link to sign up for an audition: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F094BABAC22A57-peter1.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You