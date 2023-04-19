BlackRock Presents Its First Produced Theatrical Show DREAMGIRLS

Click Here produces its first-ever theatrical production, Dreamgirls, directed by Artistic Director, Kelly Chauncey. Dreamgirls runs from April 28, 2023, to May 7, 2023.

Dreamgirls is Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s and follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. The three best friends-the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White, the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones, and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson-team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor, who is determined to see their-and his-star rise. As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.

Says Katie Hecklinger, CEO of BlackRock, "BlackRock Center for the Arts has made its home to many theatrical productions in its twenty years, but never with our own professional production. We are overjoyed and proud to extend our reach, celebrate our diversity, and showcase BlackRock's talent in this inaugural performance of Dreamgirls during our anniversary year."

Kelly Chauncey, Artistic Director, agrees, "I have directed, produced, and choreographed many productions over the years, but in its own very gratifying way, this production of Dreamgirls at BlackRock is indeed extremely special to me. Blending a supremely talented cast of professional Artists from around the DMV with talented rising young Artists makes this production truly one of a kind. This Cast has embodied the definitions of professional dedication and creative brilliance throughout the process. They resonate with a fierce sense of artistic urgency, the deep desire to bring the Dreamgirls story to life yet again."

All performances will be held at BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD 20874. Tickets are now on sale. For more information about BlackRock's upcoming season, dedicated member events, classes, and more, visit or call (301)528-2260.