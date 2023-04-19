Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BlackRock Presents Its First Produced Theatrical Show DREAMGIRLS

Dreamgirls runs from April 28, 2023, to May 7, 2023.  

Apr. 19, 2023  

Click Here produces its first-ever theatrical production, Dreamgirls, directed by Artistic Director, Kelly Chauncey. Dreamgirls runs from April 28, 2023, to May 7, 2023.

Dreamgirls is Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s-70s and follows the rising stardom of the Dreamettes, an all-girl singing trio from Chicago. The three best friends-the phenomenally talented, but demanding Effie White, the beautiful and appealing Deena Jones, and the eager, romantic Lorrell Robinson-team up with driven, demanding manager Curtis Taylor, who is determined to see their-and his-star rise. As their careers begin to take off, changes are made to ensure their mass appeal to the pop market. Egos are bruised, tempers flare, and hearts are broken in pursuit of stardom. Inspired by the stories of groups such as The Supremes and The Shirelles and featuring many iconic classic songs, Dreamgirls is a love letter to American R&B music and the artists that make such music great.

Says Katie Hecklinger, CEO of BlackRock, "BlackRock Center for the Arts has made its home to many theatrical productions in its twenty years, but never with our own professional production. We are overjoyed and proud to extend our reach, celebrate our diversity, and showcase BlackRock's talent in this inaugural performance of Dreamgirls during our anniversary year."

Kelly Chauncey, Artistic Director, agrees, "I have directed, produced, and choreographed many productions over the years, but in its own very gratifying way, this production of Dreamgirls at BlackRock is indeed extremely special to me. Blending a supremely talented cast of professional Artists from around the DMV with talented rising young Artists makes this production truly one of a kind. This Cast has embodied the definitions of professional dedication and creative brilliance throughout the process. They resonate with a fierce sense of artistic urgency, the deep desire to bring the Dreamgirls story to life yet again."

All performances will be held at BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD 20874. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here For more information about BlackRock's upcoming season, dedicated member events, classes, and more, visit Click Here or call (301)528-2260.




The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of The Lady Was a Gentleman by Barbara Kahn. Directed by Emma Hooks.
GREASE, a perennial favorite for theaters and theater-goers, is quite the crowd-pleaser at Toby's Dinner Theater in Columbia, Maryland. It's full of fun songs you already know, excellent dancing and a tiny bit of plot. The cast is excellent and the staging is lively. It has many elements in common with the movie, but a PG rating isn't one of them.
Bach in Baltimore performs a Dynamic Brass and Organ concert on Sunday, April 16 at 4 pm at the Church of the Redeemer, located at 5603 N.
Following an exhilarating 20th anniversary season, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) has announced a line-up of five iconic productions for 2023-24. CSC presents RULE-BREAKERS, a celebration of mavericks.  Learn more about the full lineup here!

April 18, 2023

The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of The Lady Was a Gentleman by Barbara Kahn. Directed by Emma Hooks.
April 14, 2023

Bach in Baltimore performs a Dynamic Brass and Organ concert on Sunday, April 16 at 4 pm at the Church of the Redeemer, located at 5603 N.
April 14, 2023

Following an exhilarating 20th anniversary season, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company (CSC) has announced a line-up of five iconic productions for 2023-24. CSC presents RULE-BREAKERS, a celebration of mavericks.  Learn more about the full lineup here!
April 14, 2023

'I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY,' by John Adams, Texts by June Jordan, runs April 14 - 16 as part of the IN Series.
April 14, 2023

A lively troupe of commedia players love the story of Cinderella so much they try to improve upon it. Arlequin, the mischief-maker, boasts about getting the role of the prince. But Columbine gives Punchin the prince's role making Arlequin the prince's servant instead! Full of slapstick shenanigans, dance, and music this re-telling of the classic tale gets a wonderful Commedia dell'arte spin.
