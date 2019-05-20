Baltimore Shakespeare Factory Announces Summer Series

Summer and Shakespeare are the perfect pairing. Baltimore Shakespeare Factory is proud to present two classics from the Shakespeare canon this June and July, both performed indoors (with air conditioning!) at The Great Hall Theater in Hampden.

First up, the timeless tale of star-crossed love torn apart by passion and vengeance: Romeo and Juliet. Directed by BSF resident company member Anne Hammontree and featuring fights by renowned Fight Director Lewis Shaw, the production will transport audiences to the revels in fair Verona, and make you laugh out loud before it breaks your heart. Romeo and Juliet runs June 28-July 21, with additional performances outdoors at Boordy Vineyards on July 26th & 28th.

Opening July 26th, The Merry Wives of Windsor offers up big characters and even bigger laughs. Everyone knows Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Queen Elizabeth, but these Windsor wives are the anti-royals--fun, witty, and ready to throw 'stuffy' out the window. The story goes that Queen Elizabeth I was so enamored with the character of Falstaff that she demanded to see a play about sweet Jack in love. Shakespeare delivered as only he could, with one of his most free-wheeling and manic comedies. The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by BSF founding artistic director Tom Delise, closes August 18, with an additional outdoor performance on July 23rd at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD.

Throughout July, Baltimore Shakespeare Factory will also host camps for students in grades four through eight. Scholarships for Baltimore City students are available!

Romeo and Juliet

Directed by Anne Hammontree

June 28-July 21

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Directed by Tom Delise

July 26-August 18

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 4:00pm; Pre-show entertainment begins 30 minutes before showtime.

The Great Hall at St. Mary's Community Center

3900 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, 21211

Tickets available on the BSF website:

www.baltimoreshakespearefactory.org/romeoandjuliet

www.baltimoreshakespearefactory.org/merrywives

Opening Nights (June 28 & July 26) are Pay-What-You-Will!, collected at the door. For all other BSF performances, ticket prices are $24 for adults, and $19 for students, teachers, artists, and senior citizens (55+); admission for children and 12 and below is free.

Each Saturday performance will be preceded by a lecture by a guest artist, or a member of the BSF artistic staff. Lectures are free to attend and begin at 7pm.

Performances at Boordy Vineyards are ticketed separately.

Summer With Shakespeare

Registrations for Summer With Shakespeare are open online, along with the Camp Scholarship Application:

www.baltimoreshakespearefactory.org/summer-with-shakespeare





