Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland takes you under the sea for its revival of The Little Mermaid, based upon the 1837 classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson.

A mischievous young mermaid takes us on the adventure of a lifetime when she willingly gives up her freedom of life in the sea to become human, gain an immortal soul, and win the heart of a handsome, young Prince. But it will take all of her courage, selflessness, and determination to make her dreams come true by defeating a sneaky sea witch, her devious sea wraith companion, while saving two kingdoms in the process.

Learn more at https://balletmaryland.org/Performances/TheLittleMermaid/tabid/118/Default.aspx.

Live in person:

Join in person at the Westin Annapolis for a live performance.

-Saturday, February 27th at 2pm and 6:30pm

-Sunday, February 28th at 2pm

Seating will be pre-arranged to provide adequate social distancing. You will be seated with your group. Masks will be required throughout the performance. There is a maximum of 150 audience members per performance in order to maintain 25% capacity of the ballroom.

At Home:

Enjoy the performance from the comfort of your own home.

Saturday, February 27th at 2pm and 6:30pm

Sunday, February 28th at 2pm

You will receive a link to view the performance live at least one day before the performance. A separate link to watch the saved video of the performance will be sent after the shows are complete. If you would like to see more than one show, additional tickets can be added to your order.