Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage

The Cumberland Theatre continues their 35th Main Stage Season with the Tony-nominated musical THE PROM, which will run May 4th - 21st. The show is being sponsored by Dawn's Family Practice, Gonzaga Health, Fore Axes, MIXX Boutique and the Queen City Creamery.

Based on a true story, The Prom features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. It made its stage debut in Atlanta and premiered on Broadway in 2018 where it went on to be nominated for seven Tony Awards. A film version produced by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep and James Corden debuted on Netflix in 2020.

The plot revolves around four eccentric Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student - a down-to-earth girl named Emma just wants to bring her girlfriend Alyssa to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom features the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Heading the cast as Emma will be local actor Kathryn Zimmerman who is making her Cumberland Theatre debut. Also making appearing at CT for the first time will be Tiffany Beckford as Alyssa. Beckford is originally from Pine Bush, NY and holds degrees in both musical and technical theatre from Rider University.

The cast of quirky New Yorkers is comprised of local actors Joel Hoover, Nicole Halmos, Kimberli Rowley, and Jordan Kline. Hoover was last seen as the Prince in Cinderella and is a member of the theatre's Board of Directors. Halmos was last seen in August: Osage County, Rowley last appeared as Margo Crane in The Wisdom of Eve and is CT's current Artistic Director. Kline was featured as Stacey Jaxx in last summer's Rock of Ages.

Also featured in supporting roles are visiting actors Sean Besecker, Ashley Snow and Zye Reid. Besecker was last seen in Elf the Musical, Snow recently played Karen Roberts in The Wisdom of Eve. Reid holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Miami is making his CT debut.

A large ensemble includes Kassidy Andris, Joshua Bellamy, Maria Cabral, Jace Courrier, Justice Courrier, Emily Haworth, Cameron Hicks, Brian Records, and Emily Snyder.

The show's creative team includes Danny Durr (director/choreographer), Mikayla Dodge (music director), Rhett Wolford (scenic & lighting designer), Mattea Harrison (costume designer), and Eric Ringler (props designer). The run crew is comprised of Hayden Kline (stage manager), Elizabeth Mudge (assistant stage manager), and Kiersten Gasemy (dance captain).

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8:00 pm and Sunday performances at 2:00 pm. There will be a complimentary wine and cheese reception following the official opening on May 5th.