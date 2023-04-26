Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage

The Prom features the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage

The Cumberland Theatre continues their 35th Main Stage Season with the Tony-nominated musical THE PROM, which will run May 4th - 21st. The show is being sponsored by Dawn's Family Practice, Gonzaga Health, Fore Axes, MIXX Boutique and the Queen City Creamery.

Based on a true story, The Prom features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. It made its stage debut in Atlanta and premiered on Broadway in 2018 where it went on to be nominated for seven Tony Awards. A film version produced by Ryan Murphy and starring Meryl Streep and James Corden debuted on Netflix in 2020.

The plot revolves around four eccentric Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student - a down-to-earth girl named Emma just wants to bring her girlfriend Alyssa to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom features the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Heading the cast as Emma will be local actor Kathryn Zimmerman who is making her Cumberland Theatre debut. Also making appearing at CT for the first time will be Tiffany Beckford as Alyssa. Beckford is originally from Pine Bush, NY and holds degrees in both musical and technical theatre from Rider University.

The cast of quirky New Yorkers is comprised of local actors Joel Hoover, Nicole Halmos, Kimberli Rowley, and Jordan Kline. Hoover was last seen as the Prince in Cinderella and is a member of the theatre's Board of Directors. Halmos was last seen in August: Osage County, Rowley last appeared as Margo Crane in The Wisdom of Eve and is CT's current Artistic Director. Kline was featured as Stacey Jaxx in last summer's Rock of Ages.

Also featured in supporting roles are visiting actors Sean Besecker, Ashley Snow and Zye Reid. Besecker was last seen in Elf the Musical, Snow recently played Karen Roberts in The Wisdom of Eve. Reid holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Miami is making his CT debut.

A large ensemble includes Kassidy Andris, Joshua Bellamy, Maria Cabral, Jace Courrier, Justice Courrier, Emily Haworth, Cameron Hicks, Brian Records, and Emily Snyder.

The show's creative team includes Danny Durr (director/choreographer), Mikayla Dodge (music director), Rhett Wolford (scenic & lighting designer), Mattea Harrison (costume designer), and Eric Ringler (props designer). The run crew is comprised of Hayden Kline (stage manager), Elizabeth Mudge (assistant stage manager), and Kiersten Gasemy (dance captain).

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8:00 pm and Sunday performances at 2:00 pm. There will be a complimentary wine and cheese reception following the official opening on May 5th.



Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Gradua Photo
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Graduation
Seven-time GRAMMY winner, two-time Oscar nominee, trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will receive the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America and will address the graduates during the Peabody Conservatory’s 2023 Graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard Photo
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard
In partnership with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents a new program that features the world premiere of Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony by D.C.-based composer Henry Dehlinger.
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatres 23-24 Season Photo
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season
Olney Theatre Center announced its 85th season. The season includes past Tony Award-winners and nominees (Ink, Fiddler on the Roof, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), a World Premiere based on an acclaimed young adult novel (Long Way Down), plays that push genre boundaries like horror (The Brothers Paranormal) and fuse traditional folklore with electronic vocal sampling and looping, (Islander: A New Musical), a gender-swapped revamp of an audience favorite (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano) and a wickedly funny and poignant solo performance that combines drag, food, and family history (Avaaz).
Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic 'She Loves Me'. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory GraduationTerence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Graduation
April 24, 2023

Seven-time GRAMMY winner, two-time Oscar nominee, trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will receive the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America and will address the graduates during the Peabody Conservatory’s 2023 Graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA GoddardNatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard
April 24, 2023

In partnership with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents a new program that features the world premiere of Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony by D.C.-based composer Henry Dehlinger.
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 SeasonLONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season
April 24, 2023

Olney Theatre Center announced its 85th season. The season includes past Tony Award-winners and nominees (Ink, Fiddler on the Roof, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), a World Premiere based on an acclaimed young adult novel (Long Way Down), plays that push genre boundaries like horror (The Brothers Paranormal) and fuse traditional folklore with electronic vocal sampling and looping, (Islander: A New Musical), a gender-swapped revamp of an audience favorite (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano) and a wickedly funny and poignant solo performance that combines drag, food, and family history (Avaaz).
Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone TheatrePhotos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
April 21, 2023

Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic 'She Loves Me'. See photos from the production.
Rep Stage Presents William Finn's FALSETTOS, April 27- May 14Rep Stage Presents William Finn's FALSETTOS, April 27- May 14
April 20, 2023

Rep Stage, Howard Community College's (HCC) professional regional theatre, presents “Falsettos” with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn & James Lapine. The production is directed and choreographed by Rep Stage Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch, with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.
share