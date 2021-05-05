Artscape Announces 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Established as the Nico Malan Theatre in 1971, the Artscape building is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in existence. As part of celebrations we currently have on display a costume exhibition portraying the unforgettable moments (from Nico to Artscape) for various productions dating back from 1971 to the present day.

The rolling exhibition, located at the Opera House Chandelier Foyer, will be open to the public free of charge. This will be done with pre-arranged guided tours in strict accordance with COVID-19 lockdown regulations. Visitors and patrons will be able to enjoy a trip down memory lane and get a glimpse or reminder of the glitz and glamour of the costumes which graced our stages in multiple performances over the years.

Featured are more than 40 costumes seamed by the Artscape wardrobe department and includes costumes from the Opera, operetta, Drama, Ballet, Musicals and Jazzart. These would include the following productions such as Aida (1971), Tartuffe, Petrouchka, Don Carlo, Die Vledermaus, Anastasia, Kismet, The Magic Flute, Evita, Rain In A Dead Man's Footprints, Cabaret, Fidelio, Showboat, Champ, The Sound Of Music, The Lady and The Fool, Madame Butterfly, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, Mary & The Conqueror and many more.

In addition a 'design wall' also includes drawings of the many wonderful costume designs by artists and designers and includes originals and copies of well-known national and international works of: Bruno Santini, Peter Cazalet, Dicky Longhurst, Jenny Gilles, Penny Simpson, Keith Anderson, Michael Mitchell, Raymond Schoop, Birrie le Roux, Peter Krummeck, Marthinus Basson and many more.

The exhibition will, not be permanent but mutable throughout the year, with constant updates to include and showcase the various performing arts genres as well. Historically relevant productions which compliment the Artscape flagship productions and performances presented by the affiliated companies; Cape Town Opera, Cape Town City Ballet, Jazzart Dance Theatre, Unmute Dance Company, Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and other events hosted in the Artscape building will all enjoy a space and time during the exhibition.

Bookings will open on the 4th of May and can be done via the Artscape Box Office.

021 410 9821

021 410 9886

021 410 9847

021 410 9823

N.B Group booking will not exceed a total of 20 persons.