Altimore Shakespeare Factory Performance Internship Receives Funding From The Greenspring Grant Program

Baltimore Shakespeare Factory (BSF) has received grant funding from the Greenspring Grant Program to launch a new performance internship program for young actors. Designed to provide an immersive experience with Shakespearean theatre, BSF's performance internships will place local high school and college students onstage alongside professional actors.

Beginning with the first production of BSF's 2020 season, the company will cast two young performers per show, with intern stipends and administrative support funded directly by the Greenspring Grant Program.

BSF Education Director Bethany Mayo redesigned an existing internship program as a high-quality learning experience for young performers, who often have limited experience with Shakespeare. Founding Artistic Director Tom Delise adds, "Through involvement in this program high school and college students will receive robust training in language analysis, performance skills, and much more. We are excited to work with the young people in Baltimore!" a??The Greenspring Grant Committee 2019 Chairperson, Lauren Gwinn, noted, "Greenspring is proud to support the work of the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory through our grant as they inspire new generations of thespians and entertain spectators of all ages in the Baltimore area with the timeless work of 'The Bard'."

The Greenspring Grant Program was founded in 2012 as part of Greenspring Advisors' philanthropic purpose to give back by making meaningful financial and relational investments in local communities. The grant committee is volunteer and comprised of Greenspring associates committed to awarding monies to organizations who create significant mission-driven impact in their fields.



Auditions for BSF's 2020 Performance Internships will be held Sunday, September 29 and Monday, September 30 at the company's theater in Hampden. Students in both high school and college are encouraged to submit. For more information, please visit: www.baltimoreshakespearefactory.org/internships





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You