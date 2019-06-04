Ally To Honor Hyattsville Mayor Candace B. Hollingsworth And Route One Fun Editor Sarah Byrne With First Annual Ally For The Community Awards

Fresh off receiving the 2019 John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company, Ally is pleased to announce it will honor Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth and Route One Fun Editor Sarah Byrne with the first annual Ally For The Community Awards at a Summer Fundraiser and Gala held Saturday June 15th at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center in Hyattsville, Maryland.



"The impact Mayor Hollingsworth and Sarah Byrne have made in their community is exceptional," says Ally Theatre Company's Artistic Director, Ty Hallmark, "Mayor Hollingsworth has taken the position of Mayor and elevated it, enacting programs and policies which make Hyattsville a model city to follow and 'Sarah B', as her readers know her, is the Gateway Arts District's #1 cheerleader. Through Route One Fun, she supports and builds up local businesses and residents alike and she is an active and enthusiastic participant in the activities she highlights."



A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Mayor Candace Hollingsworth is a proud resident of Hyattsville, where she was first elected to serve as mayor in 2015-the youngest and first African-American to hold the position in the City's history. After moving to Hyattsville in 2009, she quickly sought opportunities to get involved-serving as a tutor and mentor and by volunteering with local organizations before being first elected to the Hyattsville City Council in 2011. As mayor, Candace dedicates her efforts on creating a more effective, productive, and high-performing government. Candace holds a Bachelor of Arts from Emory University and a Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband, Nyere, and their two children, Ellis and Zora.



Route One Fun started in 2016 out of Sarah B's passion for supporting all things local to the Route 1 corridor of Prince George's County, Maryland: Local events, local schools,local businesses and entrepreneurs as well as the amazing arts community of the Route 1 corridor.



Beginning with Weekend Guides that highlight the fun and cool events happening along the Route 1 and beyond, Route One Fun quickly grew to include features on new restaurants, art openings, weekend getaways as well as a beloved spotlight on schools series showcasing the good happening in Prince George's County Public Schools. With a commitment to supporting all things local, Route One Fun continues to develop and promote engaging content that reaches over 10,000 monthly readers along the Route 1 corridor and well into the DC Metro Area.



Matt Ripa, Ally's Board President and Company Member, will also be honored with the Outstanding Artistic Ally Award. In addition to his work at Ally, Matt is the Former Producing Artistic Director of Doorway Arts Ensemble and the Founding Artistic Director of the DC Queer Theatre Festival. Matt works at Catholic University where his production of Our Town received MD Theatre Guide's Award for Best Educational Theatre Production. With Doorway Arts Ensemble, he directed world premieres of Morning, Miranda and Godiva Dates & One Night Stands. At Forum Theatre, he directed We Tiresias, which won DC City Paper's choice for Best New Play in 2013 and Best Drama award at the 2012 Capital Fringe Festival.



Guests of the Gala can partake of selected signature cocktails from such productions as Think Before You Holla and Rabbit Summer and will get a sneak peek of Ally's upcoming season including The War Boys, directed by Ripa, and Dhana and the Rosebuds, created and directed by Federica Cellini.



Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ally-first-annual-gala-celebration-tickets-61960702128





