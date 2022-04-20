Alex and Olmsted presents MAROONED! A Space Comedy at Baltimore Theatre Project, April 28 - May 8, 2022.

a??Alex and Olmsted (creators of "Milo the Magnificent" and "Homebodies") return to Baltimore Theatre Project with the newly Jim Henson Foundation grant awarded "MAROONED! A Space Comedy."

In this innovative puppet show at the outer reaches of space, an astronaut crashes on an uncharted planet. Will she be able to survive strange creatures, anomalous atmosphere, and isolation in order to find her way home? See for yourself... in "MAROONED!"

Alex and Olmsted, winner of 2 Jim Henson Foundation grants, is an internationally acclaimed puppet theater and film production company. Learn more at www.AlexAndOlmsted.com.

Performed at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., Baltimore, MD. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://theatreproject.ticketspice.com/marooned-a-space-comedy or by calling the box office at 410-752-8558.