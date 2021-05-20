Adventure Will Celebrate Mothers With Reading of Favorite Childhood Stories This Weekend

Tune in this Sunday, May 23, for another episode of Celebremos Nuestras Historias! Host Andrea Sarralde and her special guests read their favorite children's books with their families as Adventure continues to celebrate Mother's Day. Andrea will read El Principito with her daughters, followed by the Parra Zeeb family reading El Renacuajo Paseador together, and Teresa Giral and her daughter Tea reading La Hormiguita Viejera. Celebremos begins at 2PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are excited for the opportunity to hear families read their favorite stories and explore their bilingual experiences as families. Says Kong, "As a family theatre, nothing is more important to us than stories that bind families together, especially in a month we celebrate mothers. This how we share our lives: by passing stories that are important to us from one generation to the next in our own languages."

Celebremos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde will premiere free on Facebook on May 23, 2021 at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.