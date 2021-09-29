Adventure Welcomes Back Author-Illustrator Vicky Fang

Adventure's newest Story Time will feature Vicky Fang author-illustrator of Friendbots. Vicky is excited to introduce I Can Read Comics, a brand-new early reader line that familiarizes children with the world of graphic novel storytelling and encourages visual literacy in emerging readers. Story Time begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Meet the robots Blink and Block! Blink is scanning the playground for treasure, and Block is pretty sure there's no gold to be found. Will Blink prove that treasure does exist-or will these two new pals find something even better? Vicky will also demonstrate how to draw the Friendbots and discuss the similarities between writing graphic novels and putting on a play.

Executive Team Leon Seemann and Chil Kong are excited to welcome back Vicky Fang. Says Kong, "Authors like Vicky are an incredible asset for encouraging kids to get involved with STEM, especially girls and children of color. We had so much fun last time, and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us."

This Story Time will premiere free on Facebook on October 3, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.