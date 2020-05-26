Adventure Theatre MTC Presents a Celebration of API Heritage With THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD

Adventure Theatre MTC will present a celebration of API Heritage with a full lineup of API Heritage Month storytimes, interviews, and digital presentations. These online events honor the creativity, tradition, and innovation of the Asian Pacific Islander population and focus upon the impact they continue to make daily through their art. All presentations are free and available streaming live on Facebook.

May 31, 2020

1pm: Storytime with children's book author Ginger Park

2pm: Digital Presentation of the play, The Dance and the Railroad, by Tony Award & OBIE Award recipient David Henry Hwang

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong shared that this Sunday's lineup brings highlights the contemporary artists who are adding to our history as a society.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of this weekend's presentations, "Our conversation with David Henry Hwang on May 17th was so impactful, we had to follow it up with one of his beautiful plays. The Dance and the Railroad showcases how cultural knowledge can be educational and artistic all at the same time."

Artistic Director Chil Kong would also like to note that this Obie Nominated Play is a period play about 2 Chinese men in the United States in the 1800's. Their struggles and the terminologies they used to both celebrate and acknowledge those struggles may not be suitable for all ages.

To tune in throughout May or follow the production online, visit their Facebook Event Page.

API HERITAGE SERIES: MAY 31 PRESENTATIONS:

On May 31 at 1pm EST, local chocolatier and children's book author Ginger Park reads from one of her beloved books she co-authored with her sister, Frances Park. Together, they have written five children's books including The Have A Good Day Cafe , Where On Earth is My Bagel?, My Freedom Trip, The Royal Bee, and Good-bye, 382 Shin Dang Dong.

On May 31 at 2pm EST, Adventure will offer a sneak peek at a potential show for the 2020/2021 season, The Dance and the Railroad, which was originally commissioned as a Theatre for Young Audiences play in 1982. Set in 1867 on a California mountaintop, The Dance and the Railroad tells the story of two Chinese workers who struggle through poverty and hunger to reconnect with the traditions of their homeland. The Obie-nominated play by by David Henry Hwang rejects the stereotype of submissive immigrant laborers, and depicts assertive men who demanded their rights despite great personal risk.

