ANON(YMOUS) Comes to CCBC Catonsville Academic Theatre

Performances run October 31 - November 4.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
CCBC Catonsville Academic Theatre will present "Anon(ymous)" by Naomi Iizuks. Performances run October 31 - November 4.

ANON(YMOUS) Comes to CCBC Catonsville Academic Theatre
Separated from his mother, a young refugee named Anon embarks on a journey across the United States, encountering a diverse array of people—some kind, others dangerous and cruel—as he searches for his family. From a sinister one-eyed butcher to beguiling barflies to a grueling sweatshop, Anon must navigate a chaotic and ever-changing landscape in this captivating adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey.

Content Warning: This play contains themes and depictions of xenophobia + colonization, animal cruelty, cannibalism, classism, kidnapping, discussions and sounds of war, blood, confinement, deportation, allusions to genocide, and murder.




