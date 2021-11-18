A CIVIL WAR CHRISTMAS Announced At The Strand Theater

The Strand Theater Company presents the Second production of its Season 14, A Civil War Christmas - An American Musical Celebration by a renowned Maryland playwright, Paula Vogel. Music by Daryl Waters. Directed by Caitlin Bouxsein.

It's 1864, and Washington, D.C. is settling down to the coldest Christmas Eve in years. In the White House, President and Mrs. Lincoln plot their gift-giving. On the banks of the Potomac, a young rebel challenges a Union blacksmith's mercy. In the alleys downtown, an escaped slave loses her daughter just before finding freedom.

This play with music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel intertwines many lives, showing us that the gladness of one's heart is the best gift of all. This is an all-ages show and will delight history buffs and holiday lovers alike.

Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.