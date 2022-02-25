PUFFS! Opens Next Week at Spotlighters Theatre

Spotlighters Theatre announces the opening of PUFFS! - seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic. The production is written by Matt Cox, directed by Alanna Kiewe, and stage managed by Gray Hemphill.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K. Rowling , Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

Performances run Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022.

Tickets are $24 for Adults, and $21 for Seniors, Military, and Students.

Order online at www.spotlighters.org

All audience members must present a current vaccination card, and wear a mask while in the facility.