PUFFS! Opens Next Week at Spotlighters Theatre
Performances run Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022.
Spotlighters Theatre announces the opening of PUFFS! - seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic. The production is written by Matt Cox, directed by Alanna Kiewe, and stage managed by Gray Hemphill.
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.
Tickets are $24 for Adults, and $21 for Seniors, Military, and Students.
Order online at www.spotlighters.org
All audience members must present a current vaccination card, and wear a mask while in the facility.