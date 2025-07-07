Prix Ars Electronica 2025 Reveals Winners of the Golden Nicas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Prix Ars Electronica is the world’s most established competition for media art. Since 1987, it has honored pioneers who realize inspiring projects at the intersection of art, technology, and society. In 2025, the competition received 3,987 submissions from 98 countries across four categories.

The four winners have now been selected and will be awarded the coveted Golden Nica as well as up to 10,000 euros in prize money:

In the category New Animation Art (1,430 submissions), Frode Oldereid and Thomas Kvam (NO) prevailed with Requiem for an Exit. The expansive installation features a four-meter-tall robot delivering a haunting monologue that reflects on genocides throughout human history.

In the category Digital Musics & Sound Art (1,127 submissions), Navid Navab (IR/CA) and Garnet Willis (CA) are honored for their project Organism. At its center is a robotically modified organ that embraces uncontrollable soundscapes.

In the category Artificial Life & Intelligence (910 submissions), the Golden Nica goes to Paula Gaetano Adi (AR). The project Guanaquerx envisions how AI and robotics can contribute to a positive, collaboratively shaped future.

In the category u19–create your world (520 submissions), Aleksa Jović and Nico Pflügler (Gilbert Gnos Productions) stood out. For their short film Das Ziegenkäsemachen aus der Sicht der Ziege (Making Goat Cheese from the Goat’s Perspective), they are awarded the Golden Nica.

Finally, the Ars Electronica Award for Digital Humanity and the Isao Tomita Special Prize are also presented.

On July 7, the relevant press conference will take place at 9:00 a.m. (CEST) at the Ars Electronica Center and will be streamed on YouTube.