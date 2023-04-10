Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eyal Maoz Will Embark on European Solo Tour

The tour kicks off beginning April 18.

Apr. 10, 2023  
Eyal Maoz Will Embark on European Solo Tour

Fearlessly gritty, melodically enchanting, all the more powerful as hits of dreamy escapism when listened to at volume or at near silence - the wildly improvised compositions and sound-design from Eyal Maoz, a renowned guitarist, composer and band leader, who is also the owner of the notable production company, really lets the natural qualities of his esteemed works shine brightly, with the help of imaginative, top-of-the-line guitar effect setting.

His attention to detail and fine balance between composed and passionate improvisation ultimately delivers a naturally engaging first listen - the best we have heard from a solo guitarist so far this year, and something that will no doubt set most listeners off on a search for live shows.

Luckily, he is set to perform soon in Europe and New York City at these establishments:

Tour Dates

April 18, 2023: Ljubljana Slovenia, at Prulček - live music venue, 2 Prijateljeva ulica 1000. Concert's link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/eyal-maoz-world-fusion-tickets-472444974637

April 19, 2023: Vienna, Austria, at KunstbeTrieb Klostergasse 11/1 (Ecke Kreuzgasse 64) 1180. Venue link: https://www.art18.at/galerien-lokale/kunstbetrieb

April 20, 2023: Graz, Austria, at ARTIST'S, Schützgasse 16, Concert's link: https://interpenetration.net/events/eyal-maoz-solo-stephane-clor-solo-rhizome/

May 2, 2023: New York City, USA, atDowntown Music Gallery. 13 Monroe Street / New York, NY 10002-7351. Venue's link: https://www.downtownmusicgallery.com/

Listen to Eyal Maoz's solo works here: https://www.eyalmaozmusic.com/solo

Bellus Productions link: https://www.bellusproductions.us/



Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater
What did our critic think of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater?
LANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in May Photo
L'ANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in May
L'anima Del Filosofo comes to Salzburg in May. The performance will take place on 27 May 2023. Learn more here!
Review: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at LANDESTHEATER LINZ Photo
Review: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at LANDESTHEATER LINZ
What did our critic think of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at LANDESTHEATER LINZ?
LORFEO Comes to Salzburg in May Photo
L'ORFEO Comes to Salzburg in May
Just a few years after opera as a genre had originated in Italy, a substantial contribution to the emergent genre appeared on a stage this side of the Alps with a performance of Claudio Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo at the prince-archbishop’s residence in Salzburg on 27 January 1612. Composed in1607 for the carnival at the ducal court of Mantua, Monteverdi’s work, which is based on the ancient Orpheus myth, marks the actual ‘big bang’ of operatic history.

More Hot Stories For You


L'ANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in MayL'ANIMA DEL FILOSOFO Comes to Salzburg in May
March 30, 2023

L'anima Del Filosofo comes to Salzburg in May. The performance will take place on 27 May 2023. Learn more here!
L'ORFEO Comes to Salzburg in MayL'ORFEO Comes to Salzburg in May
March 16, 2023

Just a few years after opera as a genre had originated in Italy, a substantial contribution to the emergent genre appeared on a stage this side of the Alps with a performance of Claudio Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo at the prince-archbishop’s residence in Salzburg on 27 January 1612. Composed in1607 for the carnival at the ducal court of Mantua, Monteverdi’s work, which is based on the ancient Orpheus myth, marks the actual ‘big bang’ of operatic history.
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This SummerPING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer
March 6, 2023

In this musical and theatrical show featuring singing, guitar, saxophone and percussion, a volley of insecurities, taunts and common interests fly around the table in a musical quickfire game of table tennis.
Daniel Barenboim Will Be Honored With a Charity Gala Concert in MayDaniel Barenboim Will Be Honored With a Charity Gala Concert in May
February 27, 2023

Hommage Daniel Barenboim comes to Salzburg in May. The charity gala concert is set for Saturday 29 May 2023.
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg This SummerPING PONG Comes to Salzburg This Summer
February 20, 2023

Ping Pong comes to the Salzburg Festival this summer. Performances run 20 July - 18 August 2023.
share