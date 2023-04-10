Eyal Maoz Will Embark on European Solo Tour

Fearlessly gritty, melodically enchanting, all the more powerful as hits of dreamy escapism when listened to at volume or at near silence - the wildly improvised compositions and sound-design from Eyal Maoz, a renowned guitarist, composer and band leader, who is also the owner of the notable production company, really lets the natural qualities of his esteemed works shine brightly, with the help of imaginative, top-of-the-line guitar effect setting.

His attention to detail and fine balance between composed and passionate improvisation ultimately delivers a naturally engaging first listen - the best we have heard from a solo guitarist so far this year, and something that will no doubt set most listeners off on a search for live shows.

Luckily, he is set to perform soon in Europe and New York City at these establishments:

Tour Dates

April 18, 2023: Ljubljana Slovenia, at Prulček - live music venue, 2 Prijateljeva ulica 1000. Concert's link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/eyal-maoz-world-fusion-tickets-472444974637

April 19, 2023: Vienna, Austria, at KunstbeTrieb Klostergasse 11/1 (Ecke Kreuzgasse 64) 1180. Venue link: https://www.art18.at/galerien-lokale/kunstbetrieb

April 20, 2023: Graz, Austria, at ARTIST'S, Schützgasse 16, Concert's link: https://interpenetration.net/events/eyal-maoz-solo-stephane-clor-solo-rhizome/

May 2, 2023: New York City, USA, atDowntown Music Gallery. 13 Monroe Street / New York, NY 10002-7351. Venue's link: https://www.downtownmusicgallery.com/

Listen to Eyal Maoz's solo works here: https://www.eyalmaozmusic.com/solo

Bellus Productions link: https://www.bellusproductions.us/