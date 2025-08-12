CRO Comes to Wiener Stadthalle in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CRO is coming to Austria in September, playing at Wiener Stadthalle on 13-14 September, 2025.

The "CRONICLES Tour 2024" is already setting new standards: sold-out arenas, a spectacular new show, and hundreds of thousands of fans all wanting just one thing: to experience CRO live. Even though the "CRONICLES Tour 2024" hasn't started yet, the rapper is already taking it up a notch. In the summer of 2025, the 34-year-old will embark on the major "CRONICLES OPEN AIR" tour, delivering his hits from all his albums with an unforgettable show experience at Wiener Stadthalle. Hits Only certified!

CRO takes fans on a journey through his more than ten-year career, presenting a throwback show featuring the best of his discography, which includes five number-one albums. From his early days with the iconic panda mask, with releases like the revolutionary "EASY" mixtape and the genre-defining debut "King of Raop", along with its successor "Melodie". to experimental releases like "tru." Let’s not forget the double album "Trip" or the fresh start with "11:11" in 2022 and the "Spacejam" EP in 2023. Twelve years, three masks, and a cross-section of the chapters of one of the most creative artists Germany has ever seen – and he’s nowhere near done yet.