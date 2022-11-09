YOU, FRED & THE ROAD AHEAD, a New Musical Audio Drama, Will Be Released This Week
The first episode is streaming from November 12th.
YOU, FRED & THE ROAD AHEAD is a new Australian audio-drama-musical serial written by Chloe Towan.
In a retro-futuristic Australia, stuffy and insecure Marlow (Liliana Braumberger) arrives on the wrong side of the country and it seems the only ticket home to Melbourne may be the charismatic, music-loving outcast Finnegan (Chloe Towan). In order to get back home, Finnegan and Marlow must confront many horrors including extreme weather, corrupt mining magnates, extremist cults, a doggedly determined police officer (Nathan Fernandez) and - above all - their own pasts. Will they ever return to Melbourne or should they have both stayed solo?
YOU, FRED & THE ROAD AHEAD will feature a changing roster of performers and voice actors each episode, with series regulars Liliana Braumberger, Chloe Towan and Nathan Fernandez appearing in recurring roles. Episode One of the series will be available to listen to on various podcast streaming services from November 12th, with future episodes dropping shortly after.
Cost: Free with streaming subscription
Platforms: Spotify, iHeartRadio, ApplePodcasts, Anchor.
