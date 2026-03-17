Sir Bryn Terfel CBE Will Deliver Vocal Masterclass During MSO Brahms Festival

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Internationally acclaimed opera star Sir Bryn Terfel CBE will perform at the MSO's 2026 Spring Gala and present an exclusive masterclass for aspiring voices.

Since his professional operatic debut with Welsh National Opera in 1990, the powerful bass-baritone has forged an extraordinary international career, performing regularly in the world's most prestigious concert halls and opera houses.

Following performances with Sydney and Adelaide Symphony Orchestras, Sir Bryn Terfel will join the MSO and conductor Jaime Martín at Hamer Hall for the 2026 Spring Gala (19 and 21 November). The Spring Gala marks the culmination of MSO's two-week Brahms Festival, (7 – 21 November) celebrating the life and music of masterful German composer Johannes Brahms (1833-1897). Terfel will perform a selection of spiritual works that set the scene for the transcendent choral work Ein Deutches Requiem.

On Friday 20 November, Terfel will share his incredible talent and insights in an illuminating masterclass featuring exceptional young artists from Melba Opera Trust. Aspiring vocalists and music lovers alike will have a rare opportunity to learn from one of the greats in a 90-minute masterclass guaranteed to inspire and entertain, with all tickets $25.

After winning the Song Prize at the 1989 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, Terfel made his professional operatic debut with Welsh National Opera, followed by his international operatic debut as the Speaker in Die Zauberflöte at Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels, and his American debut as Figaro with Santa Fe Opera.

Throughout his distinguished career, Terfel has performed roles such as Méphistophélès (Faust), both the title role and Leporello (Don Giovanni), Jochanaan (Salome), the title role (Gianni Schicchi), Nick Shadow (The Rake's Progress), Wolfram (Tannhäuser), Balstrode (Peter Grimes), and the Four Villains (Les contes d'Hoffmann). Highlights of Sir Bryn's 2024–25 season include Scarpia in Tosca at Opernhaus Zürich, as well as the title role in Boris Godunov and Captain Balstrode in Peter Grimes at the Royal Opera House.

Terfel's extensive discography has garnered critical praise, and he is the recipient of numerous Grammys, Classical Brit and Gramophone Awards. His repertoire includes operas by Mozart, Wagner, and Strauss, along with more than fifteen solo albums spanning Lieder, American musical theatre, Welsh song, and sacred repertoire.

Sir Bryn was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2003, received the Queen's Medal for Music in 2006, and was knighted for services to music in 2017.