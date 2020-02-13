THRONE! THE MUSICAL PARODY Premieres At Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2020

Winter is coming...to Melbourne! David Venn has announced the Victorian premiere of Thrones! The Musical Parody, taking the Melbourne International Comedy Festival by bloody, sexy snow storm from 25 March - 19 April at St Kilda's Alex Theatre.



Created by the globally acclaimed comedy ensemble Baby Wants Candy, that launched the careers of Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant and Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch to name two, Thrones! The Musical Parody has sold out four smash hit seasons at Edinburgh Fringe and completed acclaimed tours of the U.S., with recent seasons at Sydney Opera House and Adelaide Fringe proving Australia has a ravenous appetite for finding the funny in HBO's gory, horny epic. The all out musical maelstrom is whipping the world like only a White Walker can, with tours to Germany and Austria also happening this year.



Produced by David Venn Enterprises, the company behind the Australian tour of Lin Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit BRING IT ON! THE MUSICAL, Thrones! The Musical Parody is set to be a must-see at this year's comedy festival.



Tickets are on sale now via www.thrones.com.au.



Ridiculously handsome men battling White Walkers. Ridiculously beautiful women riding fire-breathing dragons. And everyone either trying to kill or shag each other. Nudity? Maybe. Laughs? For sure.



The widely acclaimed all-out parody crams all eight seasons of the blockbuster TV show into 90 minutes, as the hilarious cast sing and dance their way through their own warped idea of Westeros, with unique versions of plots and twists, and a side splitting original score featuring highlights from all seasons.



Melbourne has proven insatiable in its appetite for Game of Thrones (GoT), staging ThronesCon in 2017 and home to some of the world's highest rates of pirated downloads of the series.



Producer David Venn can't wait to see how his home town responds to this new production of the global smash hit parody.



"I'm such a huge fan of the series. Audience responses are going to be so fun, GoT diehards will be able to relive all their favourite moments in hilarious new ways, with Jon Snow battling White Walkers, a red wedding re-enactment (to a song called Stabbin'!), all the forbidden desires of Cersie and Jamie and so much more. Even if you've never seen the series, it's sure to be a night of non-stop entertainment," says David Venn.



The mass appeal and worldwide phenomenon of the countless-Emmy-Award-winning-show is at the heart of Thrones! The Musical Parody. Rather than simply presenting a face-value send-up of the fantasy saga, this production's internal narrative concerns a Friends-esque group of adults who descend upon their recently-divorced companion, in an attempt to cheer her up they watch the final episode of Game of Thrones together. When they discover that she has, in fact, never watched the show(!), they resolve to catch her up on the entire eight-season story by forcing her to join them in re-enacting the saga.



What follows is a deliriously funny, energetic, anachronistic, barely linear, and seemingly slipshod summary of the complex, sweeping narrative of this bloody, sexy, unforgettable saga. The resulting musical celebrates as much as it lampoons, touching upon the many highlights of the series.



With a book by Baby Wants Candy's Albert Samuels, Chris Grace, Dan Wessels, Zach Reino, Nick Semar and Erica Elam, music and lyrics are by Albert Samuels, Chris Grace, Dan Wessels, Zach Reino, Nick Semar and Erica Elam.



Fans and newbies alike will revel in the nudity, violence and vulgarity that GoT is famous for. Don't miss this deliciously obscene, superbly-paced, laugh-ridden parody.

www.thrones.com.au



When: 25 March - 19 April

Where: Alex Theatre, 1/135 Fitzroy St, St Kilda

Tickets are on sale now via www.thrones.com.au





