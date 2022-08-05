Following an acclaimed season on Melbourne Theatre Company's stage, The Heartbreak Choir premieres on MTC Digital Theatre from Friday 5 August.

From the revered playwright behind The Architect, Aidan Fennessy, and directed by Peter Houghton this funny and uplifting celebration of music, friendship and community is an 'absolute must-see' (The Age) that can now be enjoyed at home.

The Heartbreak Choir joins Melbourne Theatre Company's expanding catalogue of digital protections, including As You Like It and Berlin.

MTC Executive Director & Co-CEO Virginia Lovett said, 'I'm thrilled that The Heartbreak Choir is the latest addition to MTC Digital Theatre after audiences and critics fell in love with this heartwarming and resonant play by the late Aidan Fennessy. The digital format has beautifully captured the talent, energy and excitement of our artists from the stage to the screen.

'MTC Digital Theatre was launched in 2021 with two productions and we now have five available to stream on-demand. We look forward to releasing more shows and continuing to build upon our strong foundation for this New Medium and reaching education, regional, interstate audiences and those that cannot access live performance.'

Filmed in front of a live audience at Southbank Theatre using a number of broadcast-quality cameras, the production was captured from multiple angles and delivers a viewing experience from the best seats in the house.

The Heartbreak Choir will be available on MTC Digital Theatre from Friday 5 August. Digital Theatre productions cost $25 to rent and viewers have 48 hours to complete their viewing once they start the video.

MTC Digital Theatre is produced by MTC's in-house team and filmed with the assistance of Arts Centre Melbourne's Digital & Broadcast team. The productions are recorded in 4K with 5.1 surround sound and have subtitles and audio description available.

For more information and to rent The Heartbreak Choir visit mtc.com.au/digitaltheatre.