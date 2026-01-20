Ralph McTell to Embark on Final Australian Tour This Spring

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

50 years after Ralph McTell first toured Australia, the British singer-songwriter will return for one final farewell tour, performing at 6 venues across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory.

The tour will see the “Streets of London” singer-songwriter perform much-loved work from an illustrious career which spans over six decades, armed simply with his songs, his guitar, and his stories. Tickets are on sale now here

Somewhere Down the Road coincides with the release of a special new album, The Timedrift of the Road, due in September 2026. The album will feature McTell’s songs reimagined by some of his favourite Irish artists, alongside a collection of brand-new recordings.

An unassuming singer-songwriter, McTell is a touring and recording artist with a knack for illuminating the present and the road ahead with a strong connection to a shared, storied past. An accomplished raconteur, McTell also tells life stories, from hitch hiking with Rod, ‘The Mod’ Stewart, playing Isle of Wight Festival alongside Jimi Hendrix and Sly Stone, a crap game with Tom Waits in LA, and more.

Tour Dates:

BRISBANE – Old Museum – Thursday May 7

MELBOURNE – Elizabeth Murdoch Hall, Recital Centre – Friday May 8

PERTH – State Theatre – Studio - Saturday May 9

CANBERRA – Street Theatre - Thursday May 14

SYDNEY – City Recital – Friday May 15

ADELAIDE – Norwood Theatre – Saturday May 16