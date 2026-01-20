STABLE CONFUSION Comes to Arts House in February

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Curated by Liquid Architecture, music group Worlds Only and artists and technologists Junior Major present Stable Confusion at Arts House this February. Smashing sound and live visuals into an electrifying experience, Stable Confusion pushes perception to its limits, where human intuition clashes with machine logic.

As Worlds Only performs, Junior Major generates real-time visuals through improvised AIconfounding code. Human input disrupts the machine’s attempts to interpret, classify and predict what it sees and hears.

Together, Worlds Only and Junior Major craft unruly art that turns uncertainty into possibility.

Supported by Nick Klein and Liam Keenan, Stable Confusion is a unique and playful showcase of experimental sound and art.

Liquid Architecture Co-Director Rohan Rebeiro says, “These artists occupy a lively corner of creative music and visual practice. Their work is variable and at times counterpoint, offering the audience a panoramic lens to outsider music communities in Australia and abroad.”

Worlds Only – named after Megan Alice Clune’s short-lived yet seminal zine, Worlds Only is Alister Hill (guitar), Darren Lesaguis (vocals), Jenny Trinh AKA Wytchings (electronics/vocals), Justin Tam (saxophone), Mara Schwerdtfeger (viola), Reginald Harris (bass) and Thomas William Smith AKA T. Morimoto (electronics). Alongside acclaimed releases, Worlds Only undertook a performance and recording residency at Dark Mofo and MONA, were commissioned by Soft Centre Festival and performed a live score for the cult experimental film Limité curated by the Art Gallery NSW.

Junior Major – a collective of artists and technologists who create work that merges digital and physical worlds. Founded in 2022 by Shunji Davies, Claire Evans and Tom Siddall, Junior Major’s practice sits at the intersection of art and technology, creating experiences that challenge perception and invite reflection.

Nick Klein – an artist working in sound and art and sometimes (begrudgingly) sound art with a lean towards the social potential in those modalities as they interact. Klein has recorded music for tape, CD, digital file and vinyl editions for music labels around the world.

Liam Keenan – performs guitar music deeply grounded with melodic phrases that unravel into improvisations shaped by lineage, listening and a quiet, but insistent, sense of place.