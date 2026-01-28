Maisie Peters to Play Australia Shows to Coincide with New Album

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating the announcement of her forthcoming third studio album, Florescence, Maisie Peters will return to Australia with two intimate shows in Sydney and Melbourne this March, part of a global ‘Before The Bloom’ theatre run.

These will be the singer’s first performances down under since a sold-out run of Australia and New Zealand in 2024. Fresh from her intimate, instantly sold-out shows in London and New York, the tour will kick off in Sydney and Melbourne, before traveling through Europe, the UK, America, and Canada.

Tickets to the Sydney and Melbourne shows go on sale Tuesday 3 February (3pm local time) via here. Frontier Members can access the Members presale from Monday 2 February (3pm local time).

Co-produced with 2x Grammy Award winner Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Beyoncé, Chris Stapleton) and featuring duets with Julia Michaels and Marcus Mumford, the new album arrives two years after her chart-topping offering The Good Witch.

Florescence arrives on Friday, 15 May and is available to pre-order here, alongside a trailer directed by Amelia Dimoldenberg. She will release a new single, ‘My Regards’, on Friday, 6 February.

Maisie Peters Australian Tour

Monday 2 March

​Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 4 March

​Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

​Unlicensed All Ages*

​ticketek.com.au

Photo credit: Ella Pavlides