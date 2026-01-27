HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION in Brunswick Must Close This Week

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harry Potter: The Exhibition, is heading into its last few weeks in Melbourne since opening last April 2025. Fans won't want to miss their final chance to explore this beloved interactive experience before it departs the Fever Exhibition and Experience Centre, Brunswick on Feb 1, 2026.

There is still plenty of time for Melbournites and visitors to enjoy this record-breaking exhibition. Whether you're a devoted fan or new to the Harry Potter universe, Harry Potter: The Exhibition offers an unforgettable adventure for everyone who visits.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition was created and developed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, in partnership with Imagine and EventimLive, and is conveniently located in the heart of Brunswick and is easily accessible via list any public transportation options]

The behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and creatures as seen from the films of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, as well as the wonders of the wider world of Harry Potter, including costumes, props and imagery from the Tony award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Harry Potter experience.