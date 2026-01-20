Merrigong Theatre Company Will Perform THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merrigong Theatre Company will transform The University of Wollongong’s Kooloobong Oval into a spectacular open-air theatre this summer to present Sport for Jove’s The Comedy of Errors, a modern, razor-sharp take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy, from Wednesday 11th to Sunday 22nd February.

Held at sunset, this unmissable new event invites audiences to enjoy theatre in a magical, outdoor setting perfect for family and friends, and follows the success of Merrigong’s open-air presentation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Wollongong Botanic Garden in 2023.

Welcome to Ephesus — the great hustling, bustling (with the emphasis on hustling!) metropolis of Europe – the perfect place to lose yourself. This city pulses with bureaucratic-derangement, cheap thrills and grifter’s magic. Into that milieu, tumbles a family torn apart by war, exile, and rotten bloody luck, but they are given the chance to create their own miracle – to find each other again after decades apart!

Merrigong’s Artistic Director/CEO Simon Hinton said: "I am delighted to launch the first year of Theatre Under the Stars in association with the University of Wollongong. This exciting three-year initiative will create a signature cultural experience for Wollongong. After the incredible popularity of Shakespeare in the Garden – A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2023, we are thrilled to work with the acclaimed company Sport for Jove with The Comedy of Errors, sure to be a summer event all can enjoy.

Theatre Under the Stars is more than a program, it is an investment in our community, contributing to the region’s cultural vibrancy and tourism. We encourage audiences to pack a picnic, gather their friends and families, and join us for unforgettable evenings under the night sky. This is a celebration of arts, community, and place and we are proud to bring it to life for the Illawarra.”

Theatre Under the Stars – The Comedy of Errors features an all-star cast including Kaya Byrne (Sport for Jove’s Bright Star), Nicholas Papademetriou (Sport for Jove’s Othello), Tamara Lee Bailey (Bell Shakespeare’s King Lear), Emily McKnight (Ensemble Theatre’s A Christmas Carol), John Tsakiris (Studio 5’s The Lotto Line), Imogen Sage (Bell Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Lani Tupu (SBS’s The Jury: Death on the Staircase).

Fast, funny, and ferociously relevant, this is Shakespeare with the volume up and the heart wide open. Confusion never looked so good. Or so familiar.