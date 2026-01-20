The Classics Opera Returns to Victoria Gardens With BAG, BORROW, OR STEAL

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Classics Opera will make a dazzling return to Victoria Gardens with “Beg, Borrow or Steal” this February. City of Stonnington's Classics Opera invites audiences to Victoria Gardens, Prahran on February 7, offering a free summer evening of classical music under the stars for opera newcomers and devoted audiences alike.



A much-loved fixture on Stonnington's cultural calendar, The Classics Opera enters its 24th year, continuing a long tradition of transforming Victoria Gardens into an intimate outdoor stage that celebrates the enduring power of music.



Set against the picturesque backdrop of Victoria Gardens, this year's event is themed “Beg, Borrow or Steal”, an illuminating exploration of how classical music has echoed through time and found new life in popular song.



Under the brilliant artistic direction of the incredibly talented Ali McGregor, the program will reveal the hidden family tree of melodies that audiences already know and love, highlighting how themes and harmonies are borrowed, reimagined and reinvented across classical, opera, pop and rock traditions. Expect bold renditions of Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Puccini, mixed seamlessly alongside the music of Elvis Presley, Madonna and AC/DC.



Joining Ali McGregor is an exceptional cast featuring some of Melbourne's finest opera singers, including Johanna Allen, Jess Hitchcock, Boyd Owen, Kiran Rajasingam and Raphael Wong.



Free to attend and open to audiences of all musical experience, The Classics Opera invites audiences to pack a picnic rug, gather family and friends, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music in one of Stonnington's most beautiful garden settings.



Experience the joy of melodies borrowed, stolen, and reinvented across time in this unforgettable outdoor concert.



Visit stonnington.vic.gov.au/TheClassics for further information, and follow City of Stonnington on social media to stay informed with the latest updates.